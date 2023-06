What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-02-23)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland A’s at loanDepot Park

Josh Wolf at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

2 Chainz at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Pride On The Block at The Square in West Palm Beach (thru

Saturday)

Caribbean American Heritage Celebration at Las Olas Oceanside

Park in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

Mezcal Lauderdale at Canyon/Rio Fort Lauderdale (thru Monday)

Unicorn World at the Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland A’s at loanDepot Park

– Beerfest

Inter Miami vs. D.C. United at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Finals Watch Party at FLA Live

Arena

Kevin Hart at Hard Rock Live

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & Sean Kingston at Bayfront Park

Amphitheatre

Ana Gabriel at the Kaseya Center

Tito Puente Jr. at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach (thru Sunday)

Porter Robinson at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Oakland A’s at loanDepot Park

Moneybagg Yo at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Sunday Jazz Brunch at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale