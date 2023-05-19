What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (05-19-23)

FRIDAY
Kim Petras at Hard Rock Live
50 Cent at E11EVEN Miami
Duki at Oasis Wynwood
Hot Brass at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)
Jeremy Piven at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Gary Owen at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Bruce Bruce at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Stassi Schroeder Clark from Vanderpump Rules Podcast Live at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
SoFlo Boat Show at the Miami Marine Stadium (thru Sunday)
Tyler Cameron scholarship foundation fundraiser w/ Virginia at Drive Shack in West Palm Beach
Expedition: Dinosaur at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale
SATURDAY
Inter Miami vs. Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium
Ed Sheeran at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
Haitian Compas Festival w/ Kodak Black at Bayfront Park in Miami
The Psychedelic Furs at The Miami Beach Bandshell
Newsted at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
3LAU at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
DJ Snake at E11EVEN Miami
Ocean Brews & Blues Fest on S. Ocean Way in Deerfield Beach
Island Day Free Family Festival at Tradition in PSL
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Pool (thru Sunday)
Friends of Jupiter Wine & Food Fest w/ Virginia Under the bridge at Harbourside Place
Asian Street Fair at Palm Beach Meats
SUNDAY
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (Game 3) at the Kaseya Center
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 5/28)
Rick Ross at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Spring Foodie Festival at Downtown Doral
KVJ’s Hurricane Party at the Meyer Amphitheatre on the West Palm Beach Waterfront.