What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (05-19-23)

FRIDAY

Kim Petras at Hard Rock Live

50 Cent at E11EVEN Miami

Duki at Oasis Wynwood

Hot Brass at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)

Jeremy Piven at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Gary Owen at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Bruce Bruce at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Stassi Schroeder Clark from Vanderpump Rules Podcast Live at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

SoFlo Boat Show at the Miami Marine Stadium (thru Sunday)

Tyler Cameron scholarship foundation fundraiser w/ Virginia at Drive Shack in West Palm Beach

Expedition: Dinosaur at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium

Ed Sheeran at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Haitian Compas Festival w/ Kodak Black at Bayfront Park in Miami

The Psychedelic Furs at The Miami Beach Bandshell

Newsted at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

3LAU at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

DJ Snake at E11EVEN Miami

Ocean Brews & Blues Fest on S. Ocean Way in Deerfield Beach

Island Day Free Family Festival at Tradition in PSL

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Pool (thru Sunday)

Friends of Jupiter Wine & Food Fest w/ Virginia Under the bridge at Harbourside Place

Asian Street Fair at Palm Beach Meats

SUNDAY

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (Game 3) at the Kaseya Center

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 5/28)

Rick Ross at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Spring Foodie Festival at Downtown Doral

KVJ’s Hurricane Party at the Meyer Amphitheatre on the West Palm Beach Waterfront.