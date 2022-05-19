What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (05-19-22)

THURSDAY
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena
Gary Owen at Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Stand Up For Hope (Mental Health) at the Palm Beach Improv
DJ Soda at E11EVEN Miami
FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park
The Lumineers at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Skid Row, Warrant & Quiet Riot at the Pompano Beach Amph
Craig Robinson at Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
DL Hughley at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park
Sunset Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington
Bill Burr at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
50 Cent at E11EVEN Miami
KISS Alive, Erasmith, Shoot to Thrill at Mizner Park Amphitheater
in Boca Raton
Ocean Brews & Blues Beer Fest in Deerfield Beach
Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk on Hollywood Boulevard
My Teacher; My Hero Awards Gala w/ Anthony Anderson at the
Palm Beach County Convention Center
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park
InterMiami CF vs NY Red Bulls at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft.
Lauderdale
Florida Panthers Watch Party at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Sting at Hard Rock Live