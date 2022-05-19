What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (05-19-22)

THURSDAY

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena

Gary Owen at Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Stand Up For Hope (Mental Health) at the Palm Beach Improv

DJ Soda at E11EVEN Miami

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park

The Lumineers at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Skid Row, Warrant & Quiet Riot at the Pompano Beach Amph

Craig Robinson at Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

DL Hughley at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park

Sunset Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington

Bill Burr at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

50 Cent at E11EVEN Miami

KISS Alive, Erasmith, Shoot to Thrill at Mizner Park Amphitheater

in Boca Raton

Ocean Brews & Blues Beer Fest in Deerfield Beach

Downtown Hollywood ArtWalk on Hollywood Boulevard

My Teacher; My Hero Awards Gala w/ Anthony Anderson at the

Palm Beach County Convention Center

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park

InterMiami CF vs NY Red Bulls at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft.

Lauderdale

Florida Panthers Watch Party at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Sting at Hard Rock Live