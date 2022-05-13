What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (05-13-22)

FRIDAY

Juan Luis Guerra at FTX Arena

John Mulaney at Hard Rock Live (thru Saturday)

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers w/ World Series trophy photo-ops at loanDepot Park

Mezcal Lauderdale at La Biblioteca de Tequila inside the Le Meridien Dania Beach hotel (thru Sunday)

Tamiami International Orchid Festival at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers w/ World Series Ring Replica Giveaway at loanDepot Park

InterMiami CF vs DC United at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale

Sunset Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town at iTHINK Financial Amph

Keshi at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale

Nicky Romero at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

DJ Soda at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Mini Music Festival at Matthew’s Brewing in Lake Worth Beach

Craig Shoemaker at the Boca Black Box

Copperpoint Brewing 7-Year-Anniversary in Boynton Beach

GumboFest at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton

Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival at the Riverwalk Plaza under the Indiantown Bridge

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers w/ World Series Champs Softball Game at loanDepot Park

Five for Fighting at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale

Hurricane Party w/ The KVJ Show & The Band CAMINO at the Meyer Amphitheater in WPB

Beerfest at the American German Club in Lake Worth Beach