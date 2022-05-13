What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (05-13-22)

FRIDAY
Juan Luis Guerra at FTX Arena
John Mulaney at Hard Rock Live (thru Saturday)
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers w/ World Series trophy photo-ops at loanDepot Park
Mezcal Lauderdale at La Biblioteca de Tequila inside the Le Meridien Dania Beach hotel (thru Sunday)
Tamiami International Orchid Festival at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers w/ World Series Ring Replica Giveaway at loanDepot Park
InterMiami CF vs DC United at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale
Sunset Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town at iTHINK Financial Amph
Keshi at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale
Nicky Romero at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
DJ Soda at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Mini Music Festival at Matthew’s Brewing in Lake Worth Beach
Craig Shoemaker at the Boca Black Box
Copperpoint Brewing 7-Year-Anniversary in Boynton Beach
GumboFest at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton
Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival at the Riverwalk Plaza under the Indiantown Bridge
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers w/ World Series Champs Softball Game at loanDepot Park
Five for Fighting at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale
Hurricane Party w/ The KVJ Show & The Band CAMINO at the Meyer Amphitheater in WPB
Beerfest at the American German Club in Lake Worth Beach