What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend (05-12-23)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks at the Kaseya Center

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park

– Smashburger & beer night

Melissa Etheridge at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Tom Jones at Hard Rock Live

Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Kravis Center (thru 5/21)

The Life & Times of The Temptations at the Ziff Ballet Opera House in Miami (thru Sunday)

Tiffany Haddish at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Damon Wayans Jr. at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

Jimmy Shubert at the Palm Beach Kennel Club

Roddy Rich at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Delray Beach Pickleball Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru Sunday)

Jurassic World: Dominion on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Laser Taylor Swift at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm Beach

The House on the River Grand Opening in Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park

– Cuban Heritage Celebration & Beer Fest

Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium

Loud Luxury at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Tiffany Haddish reads her book, “Layla the Black Unicorn” at the Lantana Road Branch Library in Lake Worth Beach at 10:30am.

Brian Regan at Sunrise Theater in Ft Pierce

Anne Marie Scheffler at the Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton

Blowfish Parties at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Mother’s Day

Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park

– Bark at the Park

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 5/28)

The Motowners at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts