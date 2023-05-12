What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend (05-12-23)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs New York Knicks at the Kaseya Center
Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park
– Smashburger & beer night
Melissa Etheridge at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Tom Jones at Hard Rock Live
Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Kravis Center (thru 5/21)
The Life & Times of The Temptations at the Ziff Ballet Opera House in Miami (thru Sunday)
Tiffany Haddish at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Damon Wayans Jr. at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)
Jimmy Shubert at the Palm Beach Kennel Club
Roddy Rich at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Delray Beach Pickleball Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru Sunday)
Jurassic World: Dominion on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Laser Taylor Swift at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm Beach
The House on the River Grand Opening in Fort Lauderdale
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park
– Cuban Heritage Celebration & Beer Fest
Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium
Loud Luxury at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Tiffany Haddish reads her book, “Layla the Black Unicorn” at the Lantana Road Branch Library in Lake Worth Beach at 10:30am.
Brian Regan at Sunrise Theater in Ft Pierce
Anne Marie Scheffler at the Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton
Blowfish Parties at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day
Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park
– Bark at the Park
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 5/28)
The Motowners at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts