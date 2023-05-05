What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (05-05-23)

FRIDAY
Sunfest w/ The Chainsmokers & Flo Rida on the WPB Waterfront
Morgan Wallen at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Zedd at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach
Joe Jonas & deadmau5 at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock
Racing Fan Fest in Wynwood (thru Sunday)
Mean Girls at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)
The Life & Times of The Temptations at the Adrienne Arsht Center (thru 5/14)
Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Kravis Center (thru 5/21)
Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl on Las Olas Boulevard
Cinco de Wynwood at Wynwood Marketplace
Cinco de Mayo Celebration at The Wharf Miami
Cinco De Mayo at Gulfstream Park
Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Calaveras Cantina Mizner Park in Boca Raton
Cinco De Mayo with El Camino at The Square in West Palm Beach
Margarita Festival at YOLO Fort Lauderdale
SATURDAY
Sunfest w/ Jack Johnson, Dropkick Murphy’s & A Boogie wit da Hoodie on the WPB Waterfront
Jonas Brothers at the Miami Grand Prix
Tiesto & Maluma at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach
Miami Grand Prix Pool Party w/ Shaq at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Cedric Gervais at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock
The Fontainebleau Pool Party w/ Martin Garrix on Miami Beach
The Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium
Race Weekend Watch Party at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Miami Heat vs New York Knicks at the Kaseya Center
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium
Kentucky Derby Fest w/ Virginia at the Palm Beach Kennel Club
Kentucky Derby Events at Gulfstream Park
Bareknuckle MMA w/ Jorge Masvidal at FLA Live Arena
Miami Celebrity SuperHole w/ Vinny from Jersey Shore, Charlotte Flair from WWE & Kurt Busch at Miramar Regional Park
Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena
Sunfest w/ The Killers, 311, All Time Low on the WPB Waterfront
The Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium
Cedric Gervais & Tiesto at the Miami Grand Prix
The Fontainebleau Pool Party w/ Kaskade & Ludacris on Miami Beach
Kaskade at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock
Diddy at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 5/28)
Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5k