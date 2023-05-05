What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (05-05-23)

FRIDAY

Sunfest w/ The Chainsmokers & Flo Rida on the WPB Waterfront

Morgan Wallen at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Zedd at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach

Joe Jonas & deadmau5 at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Racing Fan Fest in Wynwood (thru Sunday)

Mean Girls at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)

The Life & Times of The Temptations at the Adrienne Arsht Center (thru 5/14)

Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Kravis Center (thru 5/21)

Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl on Las Olas Boulevard

Cinco de Wynwood at Wynwood Marketplace

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at The Wharf Miami

Cinco De Mayo at Gulfstream Park

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Calaveras Cantina Mizner Park in Boca Raton

Cinco De Mayo with El Camino at The Square in West Palm Beach

Margarita Festival at YOLO Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY

Sunfest w/ Jack Johnson, Dropkick Murphy’s & A Boogie wit da Hoodie on the WPB Waterfront

Jonas Brothers at the Miami Grand Prix

Tiesto & Maluma at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach

Miami Grand Prix Pool Party w/ Shaq at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Cedric Gervais at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

The Fontainebleau Pool Party w/ Martin Garrix on Miami Beach

The Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium

Race Weekend Watch Party at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks at the Kaseya Center

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium

Kentucky Derby Fest w/ Virginia at the Palm Beach Kennel Club

Kentucky Derby Events at Gulfstream Park

Bareknuckle MMA w/ Jorge Masvidal at FLA Live Arena

Miami Celebrity SuperHole w/ Vinny from Jersey Shore, Charlotte Flair from WWE & Kurt Busch at Miramar Regional Park

Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena

Sunfest w/ The Killers, 311, All Time Low on the WPB Waterfront

The Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium

Cedric Gervais & Tiesto at the Miami Grand Prix

The Fontainebleau Pool Party w/ Kaskade & Ludacris on Miami Beach

Kaskade at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Diddy at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 5/28)

Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5k