What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (04-22-22)

FRIDAY
The Who Friday at Hard Rock Live
Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami
Roberto Carlos at FTX Arena
Josh Blue at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Funny Women of a Certain Age at the Kravis Center (thru
Saturday)
Las Olas Wine and Food Festival in Fort Lauderdale
Cajun Crawfish & Music Fest at Downtown Abacoa in Jupiter (thru
Saturday)
Pompano Beach Seafood Festival (thru Sunday)
Miami Beer Week at Various Locations (thru 5/1)
Art of the Hollywood Backdrop at the Boca Raton Museum of Art
(thru Sunday)
Build A Better World Weekend at the Museum of Discovery &
Science (thru Sunday)
Earth Day at The Square in West Palm Beach (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena
Kenny Chesney Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
Fetty Wap at E11EVEN Miami
Kaskade & Cash Cash at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel &
Casino
Pompano Beach Seafood Festival w/ Spred the Dub at Pompano
Beach Community Park (thru Sunday)
Afro Roots Fest at North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach
Smorgasburg Miami across from Wynwood Walls
Blowfish (Inflatable Pool Toys) at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena
Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington (last weekend 4/24)
Van Morrison at Hard Rock Live
Boca Bash on Lake Boca
Sweet Corn Fiesta at the South Florida Fairgrounds
Heal the Planet Day at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Rainbow 5K run/walk at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale