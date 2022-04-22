What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (04-22-22)

FRIDAY

The Who Friday at Hard Rock Live

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

Roberto Carlos at FTX Arena

Josh Blue at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Funny Women of a Certain Age at the Kravis Center (thru

Saturday)

Las Olas Wine and Food Festival in Fort Lauderdale

Cajun Crawfish & Music Fest at Downtown Abacoa in Jupiter (thru

Saturday)

Pompano Beach Seafood Festival (thru Sunday)

Miami Beer Week at Various Locations (thru 5/1)

Art of the Hollywood Backdrop at the Boca Raton Museum of Art

(thru Sunday)

Build A Better World Weekend at the Museum of Discovery &

Science (thru Sunday)

Earth Day at The Square in West Palm Beach (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs at FLA Live Arena

Kenny Chesney Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Fetty Wap at E11EVEN Miami

Kaskade & Cash Cash at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel &

Casino

Pompano Beach Seafood Festival w/ Spred the Dub at Pompano

Beach Community Park (thru Sunday)

Afro Roots Fest at North Beach Bandshell on Miami Beach

Smorgasburg Miami across from Wynwood Walls

Blowfish (Inflatable Pool Toys) at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena

Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington (last weekend 4/24)

Van Morrison at Hard Rock Live

Boca Bash on Lake Boca

Sweet Corn Fiesta at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Heal the Planet Day at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Rainbow 5K run/walk at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale