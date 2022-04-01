What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (04-01-22)

FRIDAY

Bad Bunny at FTX Arena (thru Sunday)

Rae Sremmurd at E11EVEN Miami

Hasan Minaj at Hard Rock Live

Nick Swardson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (thru Sunday)

Astros vs Marlins at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Nationals vs Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium

Savannah Bananas at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (thru Saturday)

Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition at Tamiami Park (thru 4/10)

Miami Beach Pride (thru 4/10)

Miami NFT Week at Mana Wynwood Convention Center (thru Sunday)

Big Bunnies & Blooms at Pinecrest Gardens (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

John Mayer at FLA Live Arena

Wiz Khalifa at E11EVEN Miami

50 Cent Appearance at Sugar Factory Aventura

Jammin in the Park w/ Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh at Ilene Lieberman Park in Lauderhill

561 Music Festival w/ Spred The Dub at Matthews Brewing

Astros vs Cardinals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Nationals vs Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium

The Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)

The Official Miami Beach Pride Kickoff Party at the Kimpton Palomar Rooftop Pool

West Palm Beach Art Festival at The Square (thru Sunday)

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Vegan Block Party at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale

The Dania Beach Art and Seafood Festival at Frost Park (thru Sunday)

Drone Show over the Fishing Village in Pompano Beach

Turtle Fest at Loggerhead Marine Life Center

Outrun Hunger 5K at the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk

SUNDAY

Nationals vs Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington