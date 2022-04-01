What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (04-01-22)

FRIDAY
Bad Bunny at FTX Arena (thru Sunday)
Rae Sremmurd at E11EVEN Miami
Hasan Minaj at Hard Rock Live
Nick Swardson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (thru Sunday)
Astros vs Marlins at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Nationals vs Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium
Savannah Bananas at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (thru Saturday)
Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition at Tamiami Park (thru 4/10)
Miami Beach Pride (thru 4/10)
Miami NFT Week at Mana Wynwood Convention Center (thru Sunday)
Big Bunnies & Blooms at Pinecrest Gardens (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
John Mayer at FLA Live Arena
Wiz Khalifa at E11EVEN Miami
50 Cent Appearance at Sugar Factory Aventura
Jammin in the Park w/ Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh at Ilene Lieberman Park in Lauderhill
561 Music Festival w/ Spred The Dub at Matthews Brewing
Astros vs Cardinals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Nationals vs Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium
The Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)
The Official Miami Beach Pride Kickoff Party at the Kimpton Palomar Rooftop Pool
West Palm Beach Art Festival at The Square (thru Sunday)
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Vegan Block Party at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale
The Dania Beach Art and Seafood Festival at Frost Park (thru Sunday)
Drone Show over the Fishing Village in Pompano Beach
Turtle Fest at Loggerhead Marine Life Center
Outrun Hunger 5K at the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk
SUNDAY
Nationals vs Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington