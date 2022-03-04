What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (03-04-22)

FRIDAY

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival w/ Tame Impala at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee

Swae Lee at E11even in Miami

Steve Martin & Martin Short at the Kravis Center

Bill Maher at the Fillmore Miami Beach (thru Saturday)

Donnell Rawlings at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

Steve Trevino at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

St. Lucie County Fair at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds (thru 3/6)

“Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week w/ Coach Jimmy Johnson at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood and Sailfish Marina, Bahia Mar, Miami Beach, and Ocean Reef (thru Sunday)

Miami Film Festival at the Alfred I. DuPont Building (thru Sunday)

Festival of the Arts BOCA at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru 3/13)

First Friday @ 5 FREE Concert in Downtown Boynton

Whiskey Fest at The Wharf Ft. Lauderdale

SATURDAY

Rib Round Up w/ Jake Owen, Jimmy Allen, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, Priscilla Block & Conner Smith at iTHINK Financial Amp

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival w/ Megan Thee Stallion at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee

Alt-J & Portugal. The Man at Hard Rock Live

Sammy Hagar & the Circle at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Maestro Marley Cup at Hollywood ArtsPark at Young Circle

Las Olas Art Fair in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

Asian Culture Festival at Tropical Park (thru Sunday)

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)

Veza Sur Carnaval in Wynwood

305 Day at Wynwood Marketplace

SUNDAY

Nicky Jam at FTX Arena

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival w/ Porter Robinson at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee

Donnell Rawlings at the Palm Beach Improv

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington

Sunday Jazz Brunch at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Cars & Coffee at the Palm Beach Outlets

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital’s Tour de Broward at Miramar Regional Park