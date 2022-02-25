What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-25-22)

FRIDAY
Honda Classic at PGA National (thru Sunday)
South Beach Wine & Food Festival (thru Sunday)
Tequila Dinner w/ Eva Longoria at the Pérez Art Museum Miami
Burger Bash w/ Rachael Ray & José Andrés at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach
Delray Beach Fashion Week (thru Sunday)
World Padel Tour w/ Rick Ross, Lucacris & Wyclef Jean at Island Gardens (thru Sunday)
Ludacris at E11even Miami
The Eagles at FLA Live Arena
Harland Williams at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
St. Lucie County Fair at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds (thru 3/6)
Moana at The Square in West Palm Beach
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena
Eddie Griffin at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
JaRule Birthday Bash at E11even Miami
Foodventure w/ Dwyane Wade at Citizens MiamiCentral Culinary Market
Pharrell Williams Family Kitchen Soul Food Brunch at Swan
Guy Fieri’s Late Night Goldbelly Party w/ Rev Run at Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Florida Taco Battle at Sanborn Square Park in Boca Raton
Lake Worth Street Painting Festival on Lake Avenue (thru Sunday)
Boca Raton Concord d’ Elegance w/ Howie Mandel & Jeff Gordon (thru Sunday)
Sistrunk Parade & Street Festival w/ Keith Sweat at Delevoe Park in Ft. Lauderdale
FuelFest w/ Cody Walker & Tyrese Gibson at the South Florida Fairgrounds
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)
Chris Hixon Memorial 5K Run at Charnow Park in Hollywood
SUNDAY
Elton John at Hard Rock Live
Soda Stereo at FTX Arena
Drag Brunch w/ Neil Patrick Harris at the North Beach Bandshell
Soulful Yoga w/ Kate Hudson at Nikki Beach Miami Beach
Barry’s Bootcamp w/ Walshy Fire of Major Lazer at Oasis Wynwood
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington
Brittany Brave at the Miami Improv