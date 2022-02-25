What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-25-22)

FRIDAY

Honda Classic at PGA National (thru Sunday)

South Beach Wine & Food Festival (thru Sunday)

Tequila Dinner w/ Eva Longoria at the Pérez Art Museum Miami

Burger Bash w/ Rachael Ray & José Andrés at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Delray Beach Fashion Week (thru Sunday)

World Padel Tour w/ Rick Ross, Lucacris & Wyclef Jean at Island Gardens (thru Sunday)

Ludacris at E11even Miami

The Eagles at FLA Live Arena

Harland Williams at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

St. Lucie County Fair at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds (thru 3/6)

Moana at The Square in West Palm Beach

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena

Eddie Griffin at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

JaRule Birthday Bash at E11even Miami

Foodventure w/ Dwyane Wade at Citizens MiamiCentral Culinary Market

Pharrell Williams Family Kitchen Soul Food Brunch at Swan

Guy Fieri’s Late Night Goldbelly Party w/ Rev Run at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Florida Taco Battle at Sanborn Square Park in Boca Raton

Lake Worth Street Painting Festival on Lake Avenue (thru Sunday)

Boca Raton Concord d’ Elegance w/ Howie Mandel & Jeff Gordon (thru Sunday)

Sistrunk Parade & Street Festival w/ Keith Sweat at Delevoe Park in Ft. Lauderdale

FuelFest w/ Cody Walker & Tyrese Gibson at the South Florida Fairgrounds

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)

Chris Hixon Memorial 5K Run at Charnow Park in Hollywood

SUNDAY

Elton John at Hard Rock Live

Soda Stereo at FTX Arena

Drag Brunch w/ Neil Patrick Harris at the North Beach Bandshell

Soulful Yoga w/ Kate Hudson at Nikki Beach Miami Beach

Barry’s Bootcamp w/ Walshy Fire of Major Lazer at Oasis Wynwood

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington

Brittany Brave at the Miami Improv