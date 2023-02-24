What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-23-23)

FRIDAY
Honda Classic at PGA National (thru Sunday)
Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres at FLA Live Arena
KC & The Sunshine Band at Hard Rock Live
Rae Sremmurd at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Paul Reiser at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul at Oasis Wynwood
SBWFF Burger Bash (thru Sunday)
SBWFF Cigars & Spirits
SBWFF Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives w/ Guy Fieri
SBWFF Grand Tasting Village (thru Sunday)
Hagerty Garage & Social in Delray Beach
Magic Mike Live: The Tour at the Miami Marine Stadium (thru 4/9)
SATURDAY
Houston Astros vs New York Mets at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium
New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie
Inter Miami CF vs. Montréal CF at DRV PNK Stadium
DJ Khaled at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Saint Jhn at E11EVEN Miami
SBWFF Smorgasburg After Dark
Hallandale Beach Food & Groove at Gulfstream Park
Lake Worth Street Painting Festival on Lake Avenue (thru Sunday)
Stuart Art Festival on Main Street (thru Sunday)
Fort Lauderdale Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest at Esplanade Park
Taco & Margarita Fest at Backyard Fort Lauderdale
Afro Carib Festival at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/26)
The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium & Drink-Ory Garden at Mizner Park in Boca Raton (thru Sunday)
Fuel Fest at the South Florida Fairgrounds
Cornhole for the Kids at Hopportunities in Delray Beach
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League Walk for the Animals at the Meyer Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
St. Louis Cardinals vs, Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium
New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington
SBWFF BACARDÎ Carnival hosted by Andrew Zimmern
Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance w/ David Spade at The Boca Raton
Flamingo Brunch at the Wharf Miami
Fur the Love Pet Fest at the Las Olas Beach Garage in Fort Lauderdale
The Buck Off Challenge on the Boardwalk behind the Village of Wellington Community Center
Swank Table Dinners at Swank Specialty Produce in Loxahatchee Groves