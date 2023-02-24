What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-23-23)

FRIDAY

Honda Classic at PGA National (thru Sunday)

Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres at FLA Live Arena

KC & The Sunshine Band at Hard Rock Live

Rae Sremmurd at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Paul Reiser at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul at Oasis Wynwood

SBWFF Burger Bash (thru Sunday)

SBWFF Cigars & Spirits

SBWFF Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives w/ Guy Fieri

SBWFF Grand Tasting Village (thru Sunday)

Hagerty Garage & Social in Delray Beach

Magic Mike Live: The Tour at the Miami Marine Stadium (thru 4/9)

SATURDAY

Houston Astros vs New York Mets at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie

Inter Miami CF vs. Montréal CF at DRV PNK Stadium

DJ Khaled at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Saint Jhn at E11EVEN Miami

SBWFF Smorgasburg After Dark

Hallandale Beach Food & Groove at Gulfstream Park

Lake Worth Street Painting Festival on Lake Avenue (thru Sunday)

Stuart Art Festival on Main Street (thru Sunday)

Fort Lauderdale Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest at Esplanade Park

Taco & Margarita Fest at Backyard Fort Lauderdale

Afro Carib Festival at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/26)

The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium & Drink-Ory Garden at Mizner Park in Boca Raton (thru Sunday)

Fuel Fest at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Cornhole for the Kids at Hopportunities in Delray Beach

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League Walk for the Animals at the Meyer Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

St. Louis Cardinals vs, Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington

SBWFF BACARDÎ Carnival hosted by Andrew Zimmern

Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance w/ David Spade at The Boca Raton

Flamingo Brunch at the Wharf Miami

Fur the Love Pet Fest at the Las Olas Beach Garage in Fort Lauderdale

The Buck Off Challenge on the Boardwalk behind the Village of Wellington Community Center

Swank Table Dinners at Swank Specialty Produce in Loxahatchee Groves