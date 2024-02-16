What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-16-24)

FRIDAY

Cody Johnson at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise

Ty Dolla $ign at LIV Miami Beach

Craig Robinson at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Josh Wolf at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

“Chad and JT Go Deep” at the Dania Improv

Delray Beach Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru Sunday)

Miami International Boat Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Sunday)

Martin County Fair (thru 2/17)

Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach

West Fest 2024 at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach (thru Sunday)

Taste of Little Italy at Tradition in Port St. Lucie (thru Sunday)

Greek Food & Wine Fest at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church (thru Sunday)

Mardi Gras at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Saturday)

Lake Worth Beach Bonfire (1 st & 3 rd Friday of each month)

The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and

Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)

SATURDAY

Rock the Block w/ David Archuleta on Wilton Drive

G. Love & Special Sauce at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

Surf Mesa at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Arti Gras at Gardens North County District Park in Palm Beach Gardens (thru Sunday)

Mardi Gras in Downtown West Palm Beach

Jupiter Seafood Festival at Carlin Park (thru Sunday)

Best of the Belgians Beer Fest at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach

Coconut Grove Arts Festival (thru Monday)

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (every weekend thru 3/24)

Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)

World’s Largest Bounce House at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach (thru Sunday)

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

Florida Panthers Watch Party at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park

SUNDAY

Digable Planets at Revolution Live

Southern Blood on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Bianca Del Rio at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)

Bourbon, BBQ & Blues at Swank Farm in Loxahatchee

Buck Off Challenge to Benefit Southeast Florida Honor Flight at

Wellington Community Center Amphitheater