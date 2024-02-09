What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-09-24)

FRIDAY
Willie Nelson at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Michael Rapaport at Miami Improv (thru Friday)
Preacher Lawson at the Kravis Center (thru Saturday)
Rita Rudner at Boca Black Box (thru Saturday)
Serie del Caribe Beisbol (Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto
Rico, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama & Curacao) at loanDepot park
Martin County Fair (thru 2/17)
Malibu Barbie Cafe Grand Opening in Wynwood
The Super Mario Bros. Movie on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Market for Makers at Jungle Plaza in Miami’s Design District (thru Sunday)
The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and
Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)
SATURDAY
Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche at Amerant Bank Arena
T.I. at E11EVEN Miami
Cedric Gervais at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
South Florida Seafood & Music Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton
Riverwalk Chili Cookoff at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Wellington Classic Brew Fest at the Wellington Amphitheatre
Reggae Genealogy at the Broward Mall
World’s Largest Bounce House at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach (thru Sunday)
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (every weekend thru 3/24)
Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics at the Kaseya Center
T.I. at E11EVEN Miami
Gucci Mane at LIV Miami Beach
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)