What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-09-24)

FRIDAY

Willie Nelson at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Michael Rapaport at Miami Improv (thru Friday)

Preacher Lawson at the Kravis Center (thru Saturday)

Rita Rudner at Boca Black Box (thru Saturday)

Serie del Caribe Beisbol (Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto

Rico, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama & Curacao) at loanDepot park

Martin County Fair (thru 2/17)

Malibu Barbie Cafe Grand Opening in Wynwood

The Super Mario Bros. Movie on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Market for Makers at Jungle Plaza in Miami’s Design District (thru Sunday)

The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and

Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)

SATURDAY

Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche at Amerant Bank Arena

T.I. at E11EVEN Miami

Cedric Gervais at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

South Florida Seafood & Music Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton

Riverwalk Chili Cookoff at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Wellington Classic Brew Fest at the Wellington Amphitheatre

Reggae Genealogy at the Broward Mall

World’s Largest Bounce House at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach (thru Sunday)

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (every weekend thru 3/24)

Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics at the Kaseya Center

T.I. at E11EVEN Miami

Gucci Mane at LIV Miami Beach

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)