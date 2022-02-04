What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-04-22)

FRIDAY

Deray Davis at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Big Bounce America at Miramar Regional Park (thru Sunday)

Paranormal Cirque across from the Kennel Club in West Palm Beach (thru Sunday)

Monster Truckz Extreme Tour at the Palm Beach International Raceway (thru Sunday)

IGNITE Broward at the Museum of Discovery & Science and Broward Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)

The Hobe Sound Festival of the Arts on A1A (thru Suday)

The Princess & The Frog at The Square in West Palm Beach

SATURDAY

Kristin Chenoweth at the Kravis Center

Florida Fest Beer Wine & Spirit Festival at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale

Wellington Classic Brewfest at the Wellington Municipal Complex

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Boca Raton Museum Art Festival at Mizner Park (thru Sunday)

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)

Reptilian Nation Expo at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)

SUNDAY

Dua Lipa at FTX Arena

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington

Miami Marathon at FTX Arena on Biscayne Blvd.