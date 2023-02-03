What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-03-23)

FRIDAY
NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (thru
Saturday)
Jason Derulo at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Tracy Morgan at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Michael Blackson at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
GroundUP Music Festival at Miami Beach Bandshell (thru Sunday)
Magic Mike Live: The Tour at the Miami Marine Stadium (thru 4/9)
Vegan Block Party at Esplanade Park in Ft. Lauderdale
Pixar Putt at The LOOP at Las Olas Oceanside Park on Fort
Lauderdale beach (thru 3/26)
SATURDAY
NHL Allstar Game w/ Fall Out Boy at FLA Live Arena
Blackstreet, SWV & Maxi Priest at the Lauderhill Performing Arts
Center
Boyz II Men at the Kravis Center
Shaquille O’Neal at E11EVEN Miami
Ty Dolla $ign at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) at the Miramar Cultural Center
Caribe Arts Fest w/ Locos Por Juana at Griffing Park in North
Miami
South Florida Garlic Festival at Village Park in Wellington (thru
Sunday)
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield
Beach (thru 3/26)
Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival at Funky Buddha Brewery in
Oakland Park
Cornhole for the Kids at Hopportunities in Delray Beach
Firefighter Chili Cook Off at the Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter
ManateeFest at Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach
Rail Fun Day at Ft. Lauderdale Airport TRI-Rail Station
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington
Boca Raton Museum Art Festival at Mizner Park
Sunday Jazz Brunch at Riverwalk in Ft. Lauderdale
Swank Table Dinners at Swank Specialty Produce in Loxahatchee
Groves