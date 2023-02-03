What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-03-23)

FRIDAY

NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (thru

Saturday)

Jason Derulo at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Tracy Morgan at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Michael Blackson at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

GroundUP Music Festival at Miami Beach Bandshell (thru Sunday)

Magic Mike Live: The Tour at the Miami Marine Stadium (thru 4/9)

Vegan Block Party at Esplanade Park in Ft. Lauderdale

Pixar Putt at The LOOP at Las Olas Oceanside Park on Fort

Lauderdale beach (thru 3/26)

SATURDAY

NHL Allstar Game w/ Fall Out Boy at FLA Live Arena

Blackstreet, SWV & Maxi Priest at the Lauderhill Performing Arts

Center

Boyz II Men at the Kravis Center

Shaquille O’Neal at E11EVEN Miami

Ty Dolla $ign at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) at the Miramar Cultural Center

Caribe Arts Fest w/ Locos Por Juana at Griffing Park in North

Miami

South Florida Garlic Festival at Village Park in Wellington (thru

Sunday)

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield

Beach (thru 3/26)

Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival at Funky Buddha Brewery in

Oakland Park

Cornhole for the Kids at Hopportunities in Delray Beach

Firefighter Chili Cook Off at the Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter

ManateeFest at Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach

Rail Fun Day at Ft. Lauderdale Airport TRI-Rail Station

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington

Boca Raton Museum Art Festival at Mizner Park

Sunday Jazz Brunch at Riverwalk in Ft. Lauderdale

Swank Table Dinners at Swank Specialty Produce in Loxahatchee

Groves