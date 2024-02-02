What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (02-02-24)

FRIDAY

Nelly & Ashanti at E11EVEN Miami

Rick Ross at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach

Fat Joe at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Mary Gauthier at the Broward Center

Andrew Dice Clay at Boca Black Box (thu Saturday)

Harland Williams at the Palm Beach Kennel Club (thru Saturday)

Tom Papa at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

Donnel Rawlings at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Serie del Caribe Beisbol (Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama & Curacao) at loanDepot park (thru Friday, 1/9)

Treasure Coast Ribs Wings & Rock Festival at the Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach (thru Sunday)

BAR CRAWL Miami in Wynwood

Lake Worth Beach Bonfire (1st & 3rd Friday of each month)

Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach

SATURDAY

Florida Panthers vs Colorado Avalanche at Amerant Bank Arena

Pantera & Lamb of God at Amerant Bank Arena

Lucinda Williams at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

GroundUp Music Festival at the Miami Beach Bandshell (thru Sunday)

Artikal Sound System at Old School Square in Delray Beach

Lil Dicky at E11EVEN Miami

Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach

Cheat Codes at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

South Florida Garlic Festival at the Wellington Amphitheatre (thru Sunday)

Eeeeeatscon at Bayfront Park in Miami (thru Sunday)

Luau Party at Twisted Trunk Brewing

Manatee Fest at Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (every weekend thru 3/24)

Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers at the Kaseya Center

Pickelball Slam II w/ John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Stefi Graf & Maria Sharapova at Hard Rock Live

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)