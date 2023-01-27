What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-27-23)

FRIDAY
South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic at Miami-Dade Arena
Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live
50 Cent at E11EVEN in Miami
Rick Ross at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
The Tedeschi Trucks Band at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton
Marcus Strickland at the Banyan Bowl in Pinecrest Gardens
Bret Ernst at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Mark Viera at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
The Tina Turner Musical at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)
Magic Mike Live: The Tour at the Miami Marine Stadium (thru 4/9)
Field of Beers at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter
Redneck Uprising Music Festival at Hideaway Hammock in Port St. Lucie (thru Saturday)
IGNITE at the MAD Arts Gallery in Dania Beach, Esplanade Park, and the Museum of Discovery and Science (thru Sunday)
Art Palm Beach at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru Sunday)
Pixar Putt at The LOOP at Las Olas Oceanside Park on Fort Lauderdale beach (thru 3/26)
Tropical Distillers Grand Opening w/ Mike and Maurice Pouncey in Allapattah
Plant-Based Food & Wine Festival at Regatta Park in Miami (thru Sunday)
Anthony’s Runway 84 Grand Re-Opening in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Pegasus World Cup w/ OneRepublic & Kygo at Gulfstream Park
Monster Jam at Loan Depot Park (thru Sunday)
Gucci Mane at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Johnny Mathis at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce
Jupiter Craft Brewers Festival at Roger Dean Stadium
Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center (thru Sunday)
Sweet Tea Sip & Stroll Arts and Crafts Festival at Riverview Park in Sebastian (thru Sunday)
The Jensen Beach Fine Art & Craft Show in Downtown Jensen Beach (thru Sunday)
Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Lil’ Wayne at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Artikal Sound System at Terra Fermata in Stuart
Blue Man Group at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach
Miami Marathon in Downtown Miami
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington
Cannabis-Infused Dinner w/ South Beach Brewing at Swank Farms in Loxahatchee Groves