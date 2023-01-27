What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-27-23)

FRIDAY

South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic at Miami-Dade Arena

Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live

50 Cent at E11EVEN in Miami

Rick Ross at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

The Tedeschi Trucks Band at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton

Marcus Strickland at the Banyan Bowl in Pinecrest Gardens

Bret Ernst at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Mark Viera at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

The Tina Turner Musical at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)

Magic Mike Live: The Tour at the Miami Marine Stadium (thru 4/9)

Field of Beers at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter

Redneck Uprising Music Festival at Hideaway Hammock in Port St. Lucie (thru Saturday)

IGNITE at the MAD Arts Gallery in Dania Beach, Esplanade Park, and the Museum of Discovery and Science (thru Sunday)

Art Palm Beach at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru Sunday)

Pixar Putt at The LOOP at Las Olas Oceanside Park on Fort Lauderdale beach (thru 3/26)

Tropical Distillers Grand Opening w/ Mike and Maurice Pouncey in Allapattah

Plant-Based Food & Wine Festival at Regatta Park in Miami (thru Sunday)

Anthony’s Runway 84 Grand Re-Opening in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Pegasus World Cup w/ OneRepublic & Kygo at Gulfstream Park

Monster Jam at Loan Depot Park (thru Sunday)

Gucci Mane at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Johnny Mathis at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce

Jupiter Craft Brewers Festival at Roger Dean Stadium

Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center (thru Sunday)

Sweet Tea Sip & Stroll Arts and Crafts Festival at Riverview Park in Sebastian (thru Sunday)

The Jensen Beach Fine Art & Craft Show in Downtown Jensen Beach (thru Sunday)

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Lil’ Wayne at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Artikal Sound System at Terra Fermata in Stuart

Blue Man Group at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

Miami Marathon in Downtown Miami

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington

Cannabis-Infused Dinner w/ South Beach Brewing at Swank Farms in Loxahatchee Groves