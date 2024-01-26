What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-26-24)

FRIDAY
South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)
Marlins Fanfest at Loan Depot Park in Miami
WWE Smackdown at the Kaseya Center
50 Cent at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Tiesto at LIV Miami Beach
Beatles on the Beach w/ Cheap Trick at Old School Square in Delray Beach
Seaglass at the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Jerry Seinfeld at Hard Rock Live (thru Sunday)
Zac Brown Band at the Broward Center
Joe Nichols at Dolphin Mall’s Vivo! Plaza
50 Cent at E11EVEN Miami
Tiesto at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Miami Hurricanes Basketball vs Pittsburgh at the Bank United Center
Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach
Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus at Amerant Bank Arena (thru Sunday)
Jupiter Craft Brewers Festival at Abacoa Amphitheater
Boca Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest at Mizner Park
Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
Chef Jason Weiner of Almond at Holman’s Harvest in Loxahatchee Groves
Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
SUNDAY
Travis Scott at the Kaseya Center
Travis Scott at LIV Miami Beach
Kansas at the Broward Center
Groove Cruise After Party w/ Markus Schulz at E11EVEN Miami
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)
FAU Men’s Basketball vs North Texas at Baldwin Arena
Miami Marathon in downtown Miami
My Hollywood Pride Street Festival on Hollywood Boulevard
The Flamingo Flea at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale
Michelin-starred chef Andrew Ayala from Le Jardinier at Paradise Farms in Homestead