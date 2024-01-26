What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-26-24)

FRIDAY

South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)

Marlins Fanfest at Loan Depot Park in Miami

WWE Smackdown at the Kaseya Center

50 Cent at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tiesto at LIV Miami Beach

Beatles on the Beach w/ Cheap Trick at Old School Square in Delray Beach

Seaglass at the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Jerry Seinfeld at Hard Rock Live (thru Sunday)

Zac Brown Band at the Broward Center

Joe Nichols at Dolphin Mall’s Vivo! Plaza

50 Cent at E11EVEN Miami

Tiesto at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Miami Hurricanes Basketball vs Pittsburgh at the Bank United Center

Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus at Amerant Bank Arena (thru Sunday)

Jupiter Craft Brewers Festival at Abacoa Amphitheater

Boca Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest at Mizner Park

Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

Chef Jason Weiner of Almond at Holman’s Harvest in Loxahatchee Groves

Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach

SUNDAY

Travis Scott at the Kaseya Center

Travis Scott at LIV Miami Beach

Kansas at the Broward Center

Groove Cruise After Party w/ Markus Schulz at E11EVEN Miami

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)

FAU Men’s Basketball vs North Texas at Baldwin Arena

Miami Marathon in downtown Miami

My Hollywood Pride Street Festival on Hollywood Boulevard

The Flamingo Flea at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale

Michelin-starred chef Andrew Ayala from Le Jardinier at Paradise Farms in Homestead