What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-19-24)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks at the Kaseya Center
Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild at Amerant Bank Arena
Tool at Hard Rock Live
RokIsland Fest w/ Bret Michaels, Twisted Sister & Lou Gramm at the Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater in Key West
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach w/ David Sanchez & Najee on the beach just north of East Atlantic Boulevard
G-Eazy at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock & E11EVEN Miami
Kevin Nealon at the Kravis Center (thru Saturday)
Russell Peters at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)
The Meili Vodka Revolution Tour with Jason Momoa at Total Wine & More on SW 27th Terrace in Miami from 2 to 4 p.m.
Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach
The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)
SATURDAY
Jo Koy at the Kaseya Center
RokIsland Fest w/ Stone Temple Pilots, Bowling for Soup, Buckcherry & Lit at the Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater in Key West
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach w/ Branford Marsalis on the beach just north of East Atlantic Boulevard
Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Coconut Grove Rum Festival at Regatta Grove
The Boca Strawberry Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru Sunday)
Smoke & Sunshine Craft BBQ Meat Up at Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach
Napoleon Dynamite & Beer Tasting at Coral Gables Art Cinema
Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler at Hard Rock Live
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)
SWANK Farm Dinner – A Night in Spain in Loxahatchee