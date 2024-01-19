What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-19-24)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks at the Kaseya Center

Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild at Amerant Bank Arena

Tool at Hard Rock Live

RokIsland Fest w/ Bret Michaels, Twisted Sister & Lou Gramm at the Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater in Key West

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach w/ David Sanchez & Najee on the beach just north of East Atlantic Boulevard

G-Eazy at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock & E11EVEN Miami

Kevin Nealon at the Kravis Center (thru Saturday)

Russell Peters at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

The Meili Vodka Revolution Tour with Jason Momoa at Total Wine & More on SW 27th Terrace in Miami from 2 to 4 p.m.

Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach

The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)

SATURDAY

Jo Koy at the Kaseya Center

RokIsland Fest w/ Stone Temple Pilots, Bowling for Soup, Buckcherry & Lit at the Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater in Key West

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach w/ Branford Marsalis on the beach just north of East Atlantic Boulevard

Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Coconut Grove Rum Festival at Regatta Grove

The Boca Strawberry Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru Sunday)

Smoke & Sunshine Craft BBQ Meat Up at Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach

Napoleon Dynamite & Beer Tasting at Coral Gables Art Cinema

Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler at Hard Rock Live

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)

SWANK Farm Dinner – A Night in Spain in Loxahatchee