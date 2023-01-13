What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-13-23)

FRIDAY
South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru 1/29)
Steve Aoki at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Steve Aoki at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at LIV Nighhtclub in Miami Beach
Barry Manilow at FLA Live Arena
Badfish at the Miami Beach Bandshell
Eric Rachmany of Rebelution at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale
Anthony Jeselnik at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Miami Improv Festival at Just The Funny (thru Sunday)
The Miami Jewish Film Festival at various locations (thru Sunday)
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)
Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival at various locations (thru Sunday)
Smithfield Poolside BBQ Battle at Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale
Art Deco Festival on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach (thru Sunday)
Beaux Arts Festival at the University of Miami (thru Sunday)
SuperCar Week on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru Sunday)
Palm Beach Card Show at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru Sunday)
Wadapalooza Miami at Bayfront Park (thru Sunday)
Riverfront Circus at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks at FLA Live Arena
Meek Mill at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Cedric Gervais at LIV Nighhtclub in Miami Beach
The Mavericks at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Grand Tasting at Las Olas Oceanside Park
10-Year Anniversary Party at Monroe’s in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Cash Cash at E11EVEN Miami
Air Supply at the Kravis Center
Picnic In The Park at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
The Motorcar Cavalcade w/ Alonzo Mourning & Wyclef Jean at the JW Marriott Turnberry
Cool Wheels Car Show at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
Manors Mega Market in Wilton Manors
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington