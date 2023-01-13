What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-13-23)

FRIDAY

South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru 1/29)

Steve Aoki at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Steve Aoki at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at LIV Nighhtclub in Miami Beach

Barry Manilow at FLA Live Arena

Badfish at the Miami Beach Bandshell

Eric Rachmany of Rebelution at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale

Anthony Jeselnik at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Miami Improv Festival at Just The Funny (thru Sunday)

The Miami Jewish Film Festival at various locations (thru Sunday)

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)

Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival at various locations (thru Sunday)

Smithfield Poolside BBQ Battle at Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale

Art Deco Festival on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach (thru Sunday)

Beaux Arts Festival at the University of Miami (thru Sunday)

SuperCar Week on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru Sunday)

Palm Beach Card Show at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru Sunday)

Wadapalooza Miami at Bayfront Park (thru Sunday)

Riverfront Circus at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks at FLA Live Arena

Meek Mill at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Cedric Gervais at LIV Nighhtclub in Miami Beach

The Mavericks at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Grand Tasting at Las Olas Oceanside Park

10-Year Anniversary Party at Monroe’s in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Cash Cash at E11EVEN Miami

Air Supply at the Kravis Center

Picnic In The Park at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

The Motorcar Cavalcade w/ Alonzo Mourning & Wyclef Jean at the JW Marriott Turnberry

Cool Wheels Car Show at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach

Manors Mega Market in Wilton Manors

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington