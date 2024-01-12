What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-12-24)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic at the Kaseya Center

South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (1/28)

Elvis Costello at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Mitchell Tenpenny at Hard Rock Live

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

Gucci Mane at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach

Spred the Dub at Steel Tie Spirits in West Palm Beach

Hadestown at the Broward Center (thru 1/21)

Wicked Child at the Arsht Center in Miami (thru 1/28)

Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival at Various Locations (thru

Sunday)

Super Car Week at the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru Sunday)

Art Deco Weekend in Miami Beach (thru Sunday)

The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and

Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)

SATURDAY

Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena

Miami Comedy Festival w/ Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Bill Bellamy at Hard Rock Live

A Flock of Seagulls at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

John Summit at DAER Nightclub in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (thru Sunday)

Steve Aoki at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach

Swae Lee at E11EVEN Miami

Johnny Mathis at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

The Frog Prince at the Broward Center

Delray Beach Festival of the Arts on Atlantic Avenue (thru Sunday)

Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Miami Comedy Festival w/ Lavell Crawford, Gary Owen,

Earthquake, Tommy Davidson at Hard Rock Live

2 Chainz at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach

Tamela Mann at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

Florida Flow Fest at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)