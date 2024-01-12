What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-12-24)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic at the Kaseya Center
South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (1/28)
Elvis Costello at the Fillmore Miami Beach
Mitchell Tenpenny at Hard Rock Live
Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami
Gucci Mane at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach
Spred the Dub at Steel Tie Spirits in West Palm Beach
Hadestown at the Broward Center (thru 1/21)
Wicked Child at the Arsht Center in Miami (thru 1/28)
Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival at Various Locations (thru
Sunday)
Super Car Week at the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru Sunday)
Art Deco Weekend in Miami Beach (thru Sunday)
The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and
Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)
SATURDAY
Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena
Miami Comedy Festival w/ Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Bill Bellamy at Hard Rock Live
A Flock of Seagulls at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
John Summit at DAER Nightclub in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (thru Sunday)
Steve Aoki at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach
Swae Lee at E11EVEN Miami
Johnny Mathis at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach
The Frog Prince at the Broward Center
Delray Beach Festival of the Arts on Atlantic Avenue (thru Sunday)
Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International (every Saturday thru 2/11)
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Miami Comedy Festival w/ Lavell Crawford, Gary Owen,
Earthquake, Tommy Davidson at Hard Rock Live
2 Chainz at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach
Tamela Mann at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach
Florida Flow Fest at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)