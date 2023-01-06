What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-06-23)

FRIDAY
Jerry Seinfeld at the Broward Center
Lil’ Jon at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
French Montana at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Priscilla Presley at the Studios of Key West
South Beach Jazz Festival at several Miami Beach locations (thru Sunday)
Disney’s ALADDIN at the Adrienne Arsht Center (thru Sunday)
Neon Lit Nights Pool Party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
SATURDAY
Rae Sremmurd at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Riverwalk Stone Crab & Seafood Festival at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Supercar Week at the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru Sunday)
Orchid Weekend at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach (thru Sunday)
Las Olas Art Walk in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
Farmers Market at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/23)
King Mango Strut in Coconut Grove
Julia Child Inspired Dinner at Swank Specialty Produce in Loxahatchee Grove
Sunday Jazz Brunch at Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale
Sunday Market at the The Square in West Palm Beach