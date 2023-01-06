What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (01-06-23)

FRIDAY

Jerry Seinfeld at the Broward Center

Lil’ Jon at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

French Montana at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Priscilla Presley at the Studios of Key West

South Beach Jazz Festival at several Miami Beach locations (thru Sunday)

Disney’s ALADDIN at the Adrienne Arsht Center (thru Sunday)

Neon Lit Nights Pool Party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

SATURDAY

Rae Sremmurd at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Riverwalk Stone Crab & Seafood Festival at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Supercar Week at the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru Sunday)

Orchid Weekend at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach (thru Sunday)

Las Olas Art Walk in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

Farmers Market at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/23)

King Mango Strut in Coconut Grove

Julia Child Inspired Dinner at Swank Specialty Produce in Loxahatchee Grove

Sunday Jazz Brunch at Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale

Sunday Market at the The Square in West Palm Beach