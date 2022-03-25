What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (03-25-22)

FRIDAY
Palm Beach International Boat Show on Flagler Drive in WPB (thru Sunday)
Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (thru 4/3)
Miami Heat vs New York Knicks at FTX Arena
Astros vs Mets at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Nationals vs Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium
Ultra Music Festival w/ Kygo, Martin Garrix, Alesso & Nicky Romero at Bayfront Park
Major Lazer at E11even Miami
Kaskade at Hyde Beach & Story Nightclub in Miami
Indigo Girls at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater
DL Hughley at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Katt Williams at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables
Anastasia at the Adrienne Arsht Center (thru Sunday)
Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition at Tamiami Park (thru 4/10)
Shoma Bazaar Food Hall Grand Opening in Doral (thru Sunday)
Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center (thru Sunday)
Key West Bicentennial Celebration
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena
Marlins vs Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium
Mets vs Nationals at Clover Park in PSL
Ultra Music Festival w/ Illenium, DJ Snake, Afrojack, Tiesto & Sofi Tukker at Bayfront Park
David Guetta at LIV in Miami
Steve Aoki at Oasis Wynwood in Miami
Joywave at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale
Bourbon & Bacon Fest at the Wellington Town Center Promenade (thru Sunday)
Delray Beach Craft Beer Festival at Hopportunities
Riverwalk International Food Festival at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
ManateeFest 2022 at Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)
SUNDAY
Marlins vs Astros at Roger Dean Stadium
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington
Ultra Music Festival w/ David Guetta, Armin Van BuUren, Cedric Gervais, Oliver Tree, Krewella at Bayfront Park
DJ Snake at E11even Miami
Kaskade at Hyde Beach in Miami
Palm Beach Pride on Lake Ave. in Lake Worth Beach
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival Artisan Market on Lincoln Road in Miami