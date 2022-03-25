What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (03-25-22)

FRIDAY

Palm Beach International Boat Show on Flagler Drive in WPB (thru Sunday)

Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (thru 4/3)

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks at FTX Arena

Astros vs Mets at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Nationals vs Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium

Ultra Music Festival w/ Kygo, Martin Garrix, Alesso & Nicky Romero at Bayfront Park

Major Lazer at E11even Miami

Kaskade at Hyde Beach & Story Nightclub in Miami

Indigo Girls at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater

DL Hughley at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Katt Williams at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables

Anastasia at the Adrienne Arsht Center (thru Sunday)

Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition at Tamiami Park (thru 4/10)

Shoma Bazaar Food Hall Grand Opening in Doral (thru Sunday)

Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center (thru Sunday)

Key West Bicentennial Celebration

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena

Marlins vs Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium

Mets vs Nationals at Clover Park in PSL

Ultra Music Festival w/ Illenium, DJ Snake, Afrojack, Tiesto & Sofi Tukker at Bayfront Park

David Guetta at LIV in Miami

Steve Aoki at Oasis Wynwood in Miami

Joywave at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale

Bourbon & Bacon Fest at the Wellington Town Center Promenade (thru Sunday)

Delray Beach Craft Beer Festival at Hopportunities

Riverwalk International Food Festival at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

ManateeFest 2022 at Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)

SUNDAY

Marlins vs Astros at Roger Dean Stadium

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington

Ultra Music Festival w/ David Guetta, Armin Van BuUren, Cedric Gervais, Oliver Tree, Krewella at Bayfront Park

DJ Snake at E11even Miami

Kaskade at Hyde Beach in Miami

Palm Beach Pride on Lake Ave. in Lake Worth Beach

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival Artisan Market on Lincoln Road in Miami