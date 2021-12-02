What’s Happening In South Florida? (12-03-21)

FRIDAY
Migos at E11even
Kaskade at Story
Martin Garrix at LIV
Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Saturday)
The First Friday Art Walk in downtown Delray Beach
Kevin James at Hard Rock Live
Laughing Spree Fest w/ Jim Norton, Bryan Callen, Andrew Schulz, Bret Ernst & Jeff Dye at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton (thru Saturday)
Mo’Nique at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)
Spamilton at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)
Mammoths: Ice Age Giants at Frost Museum of Science (thru Sunday)
Broward County Fair at 1000 N. State Road 7 in Margate (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Twenty One Pilots, the Lumineers, Modest Mouse, Bleachers, Glass Animals, Steve Aoki at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Lizzo at the Miami Beach Edition in Miami Beach
Steve Aoki at LIV Miami Beach
Zedd at Oasis Wynwood
Kaskade at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock
Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues at FLA Live Arena
Miami Marlins Holiday Family Photos at loanDepot Park (thru Sunday)
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade in North Palm Beach & Jupiter
Ballet Palm Beach Presents The Nutcracker at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
13th Street Craft Beer & Wine Festival in downtown Fort Lauderdale
Matthews Brewing 4th Anniversary in Lake Worth Beach
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium
Weezer, AJR, Lil Nas X, Bastille, All Time Low, Yungblud, Walk the Moon, Cold War Kids, Swedish House Mafia, Nessa Barrett at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Sunday Jazz Brunch at Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale