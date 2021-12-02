What’s Happening In South Florida? (12-03-21)

FRIDAY

Migos at E11even

Kaskade at Story

Martin Garrix at LIV

Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Saturday)

The First Friday Art Walk in downtown Delray Beach

Kevin James at Hard Rock Live

Laughing Spree Fest w/ Jim Norton, Bryan Callen, Andrew Schulz, Bret Ernst & Jeff Dye at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton (thru Saturday)

Mo’Nique at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

Spamilton at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)

Mammoths: Ice Age Giants at Frost Museum of Science (thru Sunday)

Broward County Fair at 1000 N. State Road 7 in Margate (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Twenty One Pilots, the Lumineers, Modest Mouse, Bleachers, Glass Animals, Steve Aoki at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Lizzo at the Miami Beach Edition in Miami Beach

Steve Aoki at LIV Miami Beach

Zedd at Oasis Wynwood

Kaskade at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues at FLA Live Arena

Miami Marlins Holiday Family Photos at loanDepot Park (thru Sunday)

Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade in North Palm Beach & Jupiter

Ballet Palm Beach Presents The Nutcracker at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

13th Street Craft Beer & Wine Festival in downtown Fort Lauderdale

Matthews Brewing 4th Anniversary in Lake Worth Beach

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium

Weezer, AJR, Lil Nas X, Bastille, All Time Low, Yungblud, Walk the Moon, Cold War Kids, Swedish House Mafia, Nessa Barrett at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Sunday Jazz Brunch at Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale