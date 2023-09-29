What’s Happening In South Florida? (09-29-23)

FRIDAY
Drake & 21 Savage at the Kaseya Center
Eric Church at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin at the Broward Center
Swae Lee at E11EVEN Miami
James “Murr” Murray at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Lake Park Sunset Celebration on Lake Shore Drive
Full Moon Silent Disco on Ocean Avenue on Singer Island
Miami Spice at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)
Dine Out Lauderdale at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)
Flavor Palm Beach at Multiple Locations
Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids at HistoryMiami Museum (thru 3/31/2024)
SATURDAY
Inter Miami vs. New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium
Shinedown & Papa Roach at Hard Rock Live
DAStoberfest with Taking Back Sunday at Abacoa Amphitheater in Jupiter
The Commodores at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach
Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami
Zedd at DAER Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
SUNDAY
Diddy at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs at Hard Rock Live
123 Andrés at the Miami Beach Bandshell