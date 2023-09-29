What’s Happening In South Florida? (09-29-23)

FRIDAY

Drake & 21 Savage at the Kaseya Center

Eric Church at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin at the Broward Center

Swae Lee at E11EVEN Miami

James “Murr” Murray at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Lake Park Sunset Celebration on Lake Shore Drive

Full Moon Silent Disco on Ocean Avenue on Singer Island

Miami Spice at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)

Dine Out Lauderdale at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)

Flavor Palm Beach at Multiple Locations

Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids at HistoryMiami Museum (thru 3/31/2024)

SATURDAY

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium

Shinedown & Papa Roach at Hard Rock Live

DAStoberfest with Taking Back Sunday at Abacoa Amphitheater in Jupiter

The Commodores at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

Zedd at DAER Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

SUNDAY

Diddy at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs at Hard Rock Live

123 Andrés at the Miami Beach Bandshell