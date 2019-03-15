What’s Happening In Hollywood Today? I’ll Let You Know With Trending With Tracy On CBS12!

Remember last month when we heard that MATTHEW PERRY got kicked out of therapy? He never said why and a lot of people were outraged! How could they kick someone out of therapy?

We’re finding out today…..he was busy hitting on models and texting them through a dating app and not concentrating on his sobriety.

According to Radar Online – “They need him to be focused on sobriety, taking it seriously, not trying to hook up.”

https://radaronline.com/ exclusives/2019/03/matthew- perry-rehab-sobriety-dating- apps/

—————-

Because we all need a little more McDreamy in our lives, Disney says that a sequel to Enchanted is in the works!!

Patrick Dempsey, Susan Sarandon, Amy Adams, Idina Menzel – aka – Adele Dazeem, hello John Travolta…were all in it, so it will surely be another huge hit at the box office when they bring it back.

It’s been 12 years since the fairy tale romance, and we can’t wait to see what Gissele and Robert‘s life looks like now!

No official film details right now, other than, it’s on!

—————-

Two new autobiographies coming out soon! Howard Stern’s 3rd May 14th – “Howard Stern Comes Again”. It’s been 24 years since his last book. It’s going to highlight his years of awesome interviews, his move from SiriusXM, and calls it the capper of his career!

Alicia Keys also has a new book coming out too! The book, titled More Myself, will chronicle Keys’s early life in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen, her rise to the top of the charts with “Fallin’,” and her continued journey of self-discovery. That will be out November 5th through Oprah Winfrey’s An Oprah Book imprint.