What’s Going On This Weekend In South Florida? (04-08-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres at FLA Live Arena

Palm Beach Cardinals vs. Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Stadium (thru Saturday)

Tortuga Music Festival w/ Morgan Wallen, Walker Hayes, Chase Rice, Nelly, Lainey Wilson, Travis Tritt on Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Tiesto at Story

Andrew Dice Clay at the Palm Beach Kennel Club

Margaret Cho at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Mark Viera at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

Cats at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)

Barrett Jackson Car Show at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)

Delray Affair on Atlantic Avenue (thru Sunday)

Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Taco Fiesta at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach

Food in Motion at Peter Feldman Park in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village

Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition at Tamiami Park (thru Sunday)

Scoob! on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

SATURDAY

Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium

Burgers, Blues & Bru’s in Tradition in Port St. Lucie

Tortuga Music Festival w/ Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Breland, Jordan Davis, Sister Hazel on Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Deadmau5 at E11EVEN Miami

Luau with Tua at the Hard Rock Hotel Pool

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru 4/16)

The Hollywood Salsa Fest at ArtsPark Young Circle

Take Me to the River Music Festival at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale

Wakefest Beer Festival at Soho Studios

Dania After Dark next to Dania Beach City Hall

Road To The Derby Fest w/ Kevin at the Palm Beach Kennel Club

Outdoor Skating Rink at Jungle Plaza in Miami’s Design District

SUNDAY

Tortuga Music Festival w/ Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Mitchell Tenpenny, Randy Houser & Sublime on Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

New Edition & Jodeci at FTX Arena

Miami City Ballet at Morikami Gardens and Museum in Delray

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington

Miami Beach Pride Parade at Lummus Park