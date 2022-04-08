What’s Going On This Weekend In South Florida? (04-08-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres at FLA Live Arena
Palm Beach Cardinals vs. Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Stadium (thru Saturday)
Tortuga Music Festival w/ Morgan Wallen, Walker Hayes, Chase Rice, Nelly, Lainey Wilson, Travis Tritt on Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Tiesto at Story
Andrew Dice Clay at the Palm Beach Kennel Club
Margaret Cho at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Mark Viera at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)
Cats at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)
Barrett Jackson Car Show at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)
Delray Affair on Atlantic Avenue (thru Sunday)
Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Taco Fiesta at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach
Food in Motion at Peter Feldman Park in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village
Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition at Tamiami Park (thru Sunday)
Scoob! on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
SATURDAY
Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium
Burgers, Blues & Bru’s in Tradition in Port St. Lucie
Tortuga Music Festival w/ Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Breland, Jordan Davis, Sister Hazel on Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Deadmau5 at E11EVEN Miami
Luau with Tua at the Hard Rock Hotel Pool
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru 4/16)
The Hollywood Salsa Fest at ArtsPark Young Circle
Take Me to the River Music Festival at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale
Wakefest Beer Festival at Soho Studios
Dania After Dark next to Dania Beach City Hall
Road To The Derby Fest w/ Kevin at the Palm Beach Kennel Club
Outdoor Skating Rink at Jungle Plaza in Miami’s Design District
SUNDAY
Tortuga Music Festival w/ Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Mitchell Tenpenny, Randy Houser & Sublime on Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
New Edition & Jodeci at FTX Arena
Miami City Ballet at Morikami Gardens and Museum in Delray
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington
Miami Beach Pride Parade at Lummus Park