What’s Going On This Weekend In South Florida? (01-21-22)

FRIDAY

South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru 1/30)

Big Bounce America at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park in Boca Raton (thru Sunday)

Seaglass: The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience along the 500 block of North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard (thru Sunday)

Ft. Lauderdale Orchid Show at the Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center (thru Sunday)

Viernes Culturales (Cultural Fridays) at Maximo Gomez Park in Little Havana

SATURDAY

98 Degrees at Hard Rock Live

Art Walk in the Boynton Beach Art District

Caribe Arts Fest at Griffing Park in North Miami

White Party at Nikki Beach

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

SUNDAY

Miami Heat vs LA Lakers at FTX Arena

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington

Florida Flow Fest at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale