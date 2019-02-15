What’s Going On This Weekend (02-15-19)

Orlando downtown skyline over Lake Eola at dusk with urban skyscrapers and lights.

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS

FRIDAY

* III Points Festival in Mana Wynwood

*Tyler the Creator & Beach House

*Michael Bublé at the BB&T Center

*Bryan Callen at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

*Jeremy Piven at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

*Delray Beach Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru 24th )

*Les Miserables at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)

*Miami Yacht Festival (thru Monday)

*Greek Food & Wine Fest at Southern & Flagler in WPB (thru

Sunday)

*Taste of Oakland Park at Jaco Pastorius Park

*Deerfield Beach Pioneer Days at the Main Beach Parking Lot (thru

Sunday)

SATURDAY

*Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena

*Monster Jam at Marlins Park (thru Sunday)

*III Points Festival in Mana Wynwood

*SZA (Sih-zuh), James Blake & Herbie Hancock

*Bert Kreischer at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale

*Countess Luann & Friends at The Fillmore in Miami

*Wellington Classic Brew Fest at the city’s Town Center

*Le Diner en Blanc in Fort Lauderdale

*Kite Days Festival at Haulover Park (thru Monday)

*Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru

Sunday)

*Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

SUNDAY

*III Points Festival in Mana Wynwood

*A$AP Rocky & Erykah Badu

*Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames at the BB&T Center

*Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach