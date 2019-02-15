What’s Going On This Weekend (02-15-19)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS
FRIDAY
* III Points Festival in Mana Wynwood
*Tyler the Creator & Beach House
*Michael Bublé at the BB&T Center
*Bryan Callen at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
*Jeremy Piven at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)
*Delray Beach Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru 24th )
*Les Miserables at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)
*Miami Yacht Festival (thru Monday)
*Greek Food & Wine Fest at Southern & Flagler in WPB (thru
Sunday)
*Taste of Oakland Park at Jaco Pastorius Park
*Deerfield Beach Pioneer Days at the Main Beach Parking Lot (thru
Sunday)
SATURDAY
*Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena
*Monster Jam at Marlins Park (thru Sunday)
*III Points Festival in Mana Wynwood
*SZA (Sih-zuh), James Blake & Herbie Hancock
*Bert Kreischer at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale
*Countess Luann & Friends at The Fillmore in Miami
*Wellington Classic Brew Fest at the city’s Town Center
*Le Diner en Blanc in Fort Lauderdale
*Kite Days Festival at Haulover Park (thru Monday)
*Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru
Sunday)
*Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
SUNDAY
*III Points Festival in Mana Wynwood
*A$AP Rocky & Erykah Badu
*Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames at the BB&T Center
*Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach