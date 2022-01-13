What’s Going On This Weekend? (01-14-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena
South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru 1/30)
Miami Comedy Festival w/ Mike Epps, Tommy Davidson, Marvin Dixon, Gary Owen at Hard Rock Live
Rob Schneider at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Jon Lovitz at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Anjelah Johnson at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Super Car Week at the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru Sunday)
Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Poolside BBQ Battle at Hyatt Centric Las Olas
Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park (thru Sunday)
45th Art Deco Festival on South (thru Sunday)
The Arts of Banksy at Ice Palace Studios in Miami (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76’ers at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets at FLA Live Arena
Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival TheGrand Tasting at Las Olas Oceanside Park
Festival of Chocolate at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables (thru Sunday)
Wynwood Arts District Beer Crawl at Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, La Tropical Cerveceria, J. Wakefield & Dogfish Head
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
SUNDAY
Family Day at the Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival The Grand Tasting at Las Olas Oceanside Park
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington