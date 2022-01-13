What’s Going On This Weekend? (01-14-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena

South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru 1/30)

Miami Comedy Festival w/ Mike Epps, Tommy Davidson, Marvin Dixon, Gary Owen at Hard Rock Live

Rob Schneider at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Jon Lovitz at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Anjelah Johnson at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Super Car Week at the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru Sunday)

Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Poolside BBQ Battle at Hyatt Centric Las Olas

Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Festival at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park (thru Sunday)

45th Art Deco Festival on South (thru Sunday)

The Arts of Banksy at Ice Palace Studios in Miami (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76’ers at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets at FLA Live Arena

Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival TheGrand Tasting at Las Olas Oceanside Park

Festival of Chocolate at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables (thru Sunday)

Wynwood Arts District Beer Crawl at Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, La Tropical Cerveceria, J. Wakefield & Dogfish Head

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

SUNDAY

Family Day at the Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival The Grand Tasting at Las Olas Oceanside Park

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington