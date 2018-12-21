What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (12-21-18)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS

FRIDAY
Cirque du Soleil “Crystal” at American Airlines Arena (thru Sunday)

Hamilton at the Broward Center (thru 1/20)

Bayskate Holiday Boogie at Bayfront Park (thru Saturday)

The Nutcracker at the Broward Center (thru Dec. 24 th )

Santa’s Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park in Miami

Polar Express from the Brightline Station in Ft. Lauderdale (thru
Saturday)

Lights 4 Hope Drive at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach (thru
Sunday)

Holiday Fantasy of Lights at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek

Lantern Light Festival at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo
(thru Sunday)

Ugly Xmas Sweater Party at Due South

 

SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Arena

Boca Raton Holiday Boat Parade

Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

 

SUNDAY
Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach

