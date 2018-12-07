What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (12-07-18)

KVJ Events This Weekend!
Vanilla Ice Holiday Block Party
– Join us at the Wellington Winter Fest tonight at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.
– Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Little Smiles.
– Come see the winter wonderland for kids.
Legacy Place Holiday Village Spectacular
– Join Virginia this Saturday, starting at 11am.
– Enjoy a FREE family Holiday village with tons of fun activities including a giant slide.
– Visit with Santa and take your own photos.
– Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Little Smiles Toy Drive.
Christkindlmarkt
– Join Virginia at the American German Club on Saturday from 3- 5pm.
– Enjoy German Christmas food & music, plus family fun.
WISH Boca
– Join Kevin & Jason at WISH Boca on Saturday night from 8-10pm
for Ladies Night & a male review.
– No cover for ladies, 2 for 1 drink specials & $100 bottles.
– Plus the kitchen is open all night.
KVJ Pontiki Party
– Come enjoy a cruise to the sandbar with a bartender, comfortable
seating, a full bathroom, music, waterslides, beer pong & flip cup.
– There will be unlimited beer & wine & food provided by Calavera’s
Cantina in Harbourside Place.
FRIDAY
Art Basel in Miami Beach (thru Sunday)
Anjelah Johnson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Harlem Globetrotters at Rick Case Arena in Fort Lauderdale
The Nutcracker at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)
12th Annual Vanilla Ice Holiday Block Party at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center
Santa’s Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park in Miami
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the Water at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park in Fort Lauderdale
Polar Express from the Brightline Station in Ft. Lauderdale (thru Saturday)
Lights 4 Hope Drive thru holiday light show at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach (thru Sunday)
Holiday Fantasy of Lights at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek Lantern
Light Festival at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo (thru Sunday)
Light up Cooper City at Memorial Park
Chanukah Under The Stars at Mizner Park Amphitheatre
SATURDAY
Florida Panthers vs. NY Rangers at the BB&T Center
Thievery Corporation at Fillmore Miami Beach
Questlove at the Anderson in Miami
Kaskade at Soho Studios
Candy Cane Parade on Hollywood Beach
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the Water at BG Oleta River Outdoor Adventure in Miami Beach
Tri-Rails Winter Wonderland Celebration
Holidays Around the World at City Center Way in Pembroke Pines
Holiday Fun Day at the Promenade at Coconut Creek
Key Largo Boat Parade
Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium
Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach
Bret Michaels at Markham Park in Sunrise
Erika Jayne “RHBH” at Revolution Live
Santa’s Flight Academy (Sensory-Sensitive) at Dolphin Mall