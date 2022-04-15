What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (04-15-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loapDepot Park (thru Sunday)

Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets at FLA Live Arena

Chris Rock at Hard Rock Live

Craig Robinson at the Dania Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Marlon Wayans at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

Arnez J at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Demetri Martin at the Parker in Fort Lauderdale

Ja Rule at E11EVEN Miami

Bon Iver at Bayfront Park in Miami

Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center (thru Saturday)

New World Symphony’s Beer & Brass at New World Center in Miami Beach

Pop-Up Classic Arcade at Oasis Wynwood (thru Sunday)

Longines Global Champions Aerial Equine Tour on Miami Beach at 21st Street (thru Saturday)

SATURDAY

Bon Jovi at FLA Live Arena

Nelly at E11EVEN Miami

Cedric Gervais at LIV in Miami Beach

Alejandra Guzman & Paulina Rubio at Hard Rock Live

The Miami Hurricanes Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Manchester United Watch Party at Oasis Wynwood in Miami

Smorgasburg Miami at the Wynwood Walls

NoMi Art Walk at Liberty Gardens Park in Miami

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (last weekend)

Prosperity Brewers 4th Anniversary Party in Boca Raton

Wellington’s Annual Egg Hunt at Village Park Athletics Complex

Spring Fling EGGstravaganza at LOOP Park in Ft. Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Miami Heat vs Cavaliers or Hawks at FTX Arena

Lil Durk at LIV in Miami Beach

Jay Leno at the Kravis Center

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington (thru 4/24)

Easter Egg-stravaganza at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Easter Brunch & Track Party at the Palm Beach Kennel Club

The Bunny Hoppening at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Coral Gables

Puppy Brunch at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale