What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (04-15-22)

South Florida

FRIDAY

 

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loapDepot Park (thru Sunday)

 

Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets at FLA Live Arena

 

Chris Rock at Hard Rock Live

 

Craig Robinson at the Dania Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

 

Marlon Wayans at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

 

Arnez J at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

 

Demetri Martin at the Parker in Fort Lauderdale

 

Ja Rule at E11EVEN Miami

 

Bon Iver at Bayfront Park in Miami

 

Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

 

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center (thru Saturday)

 

New World Symphony’s Beer & Brass at New World Center in Miami Beach

 

Pop-Up Classic Arcade at Oasis Wynwood (thru Sunday)

 

Longines Global Champions Aerial Equine Tour on Miami Beach at 21st Street (thru Saturday)

 

 

SATURDAY

 

Bon Jovi at FLA Live Arena

 

Nelly at E11EVEN Miami

 

Cedric Gervais at LIV in Miami Beach

 

Alejandra Guzman & Paulina Rubio at Hard Rock Live

 

The Miami Hurricanes Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

 

Manchester United Watch Party at Oasis Wynwood in Miami

 

Smorgasburg Miami at the Wynwood Walls

 

NoMi Art Walk at Liberty Gardens Park in Miami

 

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (last weekend)

 

Prosperity Brewers 4th Anniversary Party in Boca Raton

 

Wellington’s Annual Egg Hunt at Village Park Athletics Complex

 

Spring Fling EGGstravaganza at LOOP Park in Ft. Lauderdale

 

 

SUNDAY

 

Miami Heat vs Cavaliers or Hawks at FTX Arena

 

Lil Durk at LIV in Miami Beach

 

Jay Leno at the Kravis Center

 

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington (thru 4/24)

 

Easter Egg-stravaganza at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

 

Easter Brunch & Track Party at the Palm Beach Kennel Club

 

The Bunny Hoppening at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Coral Gables

 

Puppy Brunch at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale