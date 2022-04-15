What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (04-15-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loapDepot Park (thru Sunday)
Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets at FLA Live Arena
Chris Rock at Hard Rock Live
Craig Robinson at the Dania Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Marlon Wayans at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)
Arnez J at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Demetri Martin at the Parker in Fort Lauderdale
Ja Rule at E11EVEN Miami
Bon Iver at Bayfront Park in Miami
Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center (thru Saturday)
New World Symphony’s Beer & Brass at New World Center in Miami Beach
Pop-Up Classic Arcade at Oasis Wynwood (thru Sunday)
Longines Global Champions Aerial Equine Tour on Miami Beach at 21st Street (thru Saturday)
SATURDAY
Bon Jovi at FLA Live Arena
Nelly at E11EVEN Miami
Cedric Gervais at LIV in Miami Beach
Alejandra Guzman & Paulina Rubio at Hard Rock Live
The Miami Hurricanes Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale
Manchester United Watch Party at Oasis Wynwood in Miami
Smorgasburg Miami at the Wynwood Walls
NoMi Art Walk at Liberty Gardens Park in Miami
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (last weekend)
Prosperity Brewers 4th Anniversary Party in Boca Raton
Wellington’s Annual Egg Hunt at Village Park Athletics Complex
Spring Fling EGGstravaganza at LOOP Park in Ft. Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Miami Heat vs Cavaliers or Hawks at FTX Arena
Lil Durk at LIV in Miami Beach
Jay Leno at the Kravis Center
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington (thru 4/24)
Easter Egg-stravaganza at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Easter Brunch & Track Party at the Palm Beach Kennel Club
The Bunny Hoppening at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Coral Gables
Puppy Brunch at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale