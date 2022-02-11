What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (02-11-22)

FRIDAY
Farruko at FTX Arena
Cats at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)
Swan Lake at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts (thru Sunday)
On Your Feet at the Miracle Theater in Coral Gables (thru Sunday)
Michael Rapaport at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Damon Wayans Jr. at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)
Josh Wolf at the Dania Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Delray Beach Tennis Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru 2/20)
Miami Boat Show at Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Sunday)
West Palm Seafood Festival at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)
Boca Raton Seafood & Music Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru Sunday)
Martin County Fair at the Martin County Fairgrounds
Beach Bonfire at the Lake Worth Beach & Casino Complex
Jurassic Park at Hagen Park in Wilton Manors
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena
Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2Chainz, Fabolous & Trina at FLA Live Arena
Rick Ross at E11even in Miami
Russ at Bayfront Park in Miami
Paul van Dyk at Treehouse in Miami Beach
South Florida Garlic Fest w/ Better Than Ezra at Village Park in Wellington
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)
Barbie Malibu Pop-up Truck at the Aventura Mall
Fort Lauderdale Beach Sweep at Las Olas Beach
SUNDAY
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington