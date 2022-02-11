What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (02-11-22)

FRIDAY

Farruko at FTX Arena

Cats at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)

Swan Lake at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts (thru Sunday)

On Your Feet at the Miracle Theater in Coral Gables (thru Sunday)

Michael Rapaport at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Damon Wayans Jr. at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

Josh Wolf at the Dania Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Delray Beach Tennis Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru 2/20)

Miami Boat Show at Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Sunday)

West Palm Seafood Festival at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)

Boca Raton Seafood & Music Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru Sunday)

Martin County Fair at the Martin County Fairgrounds

Beach Bonfire at the Lake Worth Beach & Casino Complex

Jurassic Park at Hagen Park in Wilton Manors

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena

Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2Chainz, Fabolous & Trina at FLA Live Arena

Rick Ross at E11even in Miami

Russ at Bayfront Park in Miami

Paul van Dyk at Treehouse in Miami Beach

South Florida Garlic Fest w/ Better Than Ezra at Village Park in Wellington

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)

Barbie Malibu Pop-up Truck at the Aventura Mall

Fort Lauderdale Beach Sweep at Las Olas Beach

SUNDAY

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington