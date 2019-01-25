What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (01-25-19)

FRIDAY
Craig Robinson at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Michael Blackson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Smokey Robinson at the Hard Rock Event Center
Matisyahu at the Boca Black Box Theatre (thru Saturday)
Mama Mia! at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre (thru Sunday)
Romeo & Juliet at Mizner Park Amphitheatre
The Producers at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center
American Cornhole League’s National Championships at the Broward County Convention Center (thru Sunday)
Wynwood Life Street Festival at Wynwood Marketplace (thru Sunday)
Art Ft. Lauderdale Mansion Boat Tour from Pier 66 Marina (thru Sunday)
Shark, Stingray & Aliigator Feeding at Sandoway Discovery Center in Delray Beach (thru Sunday)
Girl Scout Cookie Beer Pairing at Due South Brewing (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Pegasus World Cup Day at Gulfstream Park
– Mark Ronson & Snoop Dogg
Kiss Chili Cook-Off at C.B. Smith Park
– Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, LoCash, Rodney Atkins
Peter Cetera & Cheap Trick at Magic City Casino
Crash Test Dummies at Revolution in Ft. Lauderdale
Howie Mandel at Hard Rock Event Center
Kathleen Madigan at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale
Taste of Little Italy at Tradition in Port St. Lucie
Race for the Cure along downtown West Palm Beach’s waterfront.
Florida Brewery Running Series at Tarpon River Brewery in Ft. Lauderdale
Paddle for the Battle at Sunrise Paddleboards in Fort Lauderdale
Beach Bonfire on Lake Worth Beach
Harry Potter Bar Crawl from Blackbird Ordinary in Brickell
Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
SUNDAY
Fitbit Miami Marathon & Half Marathon in front of American Airlines Arena
South Florida Folk Music Festival at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park in Sunrise
Year of the Pig Dinner at SWANK Farms
Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach