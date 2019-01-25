What’s Going On In South Florida This Weekend? (01-25-19)

FRIDAY

Craig Robinson at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Michael Blackson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Smokey Robinson at the Hard Rock Event Center

Matisyahu at the Boca Black Box Theatre (thru Saturday)

Mama Mia! at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre (thru Sunday)

Romeo & Juliet at Mizner Park Amphitheatre

The Producers at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

American Cornhole League’s National Championships at the Broward County Convention Center (thru Sunday)

Wynwood Life Street Festival at Wynwood Marketplace (thru Sunday)

Art Ft. Lauderdale Mansion Boat Tour from Pier 66 Marina (thru Sunday)

Shark, Stingray & Aliigator Feeding at Sandoway Discovery Center in Delray Beach (thru Sunday)

Girl Scout Cookie Beer Pairing at Due South Brewing (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Pegasus World Cup Day at Gulfstream Park

– Mark Ronson & Snoop Dogg

Kiss Chili Cook-Off at C.B. Smith Park

– Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, LoCash, Rodney Atkins

Peter Cetera & Cheap Trick at Magic City Casino

Crash Test Dummies at Revolution in Ft. Lauderdale

Howie Mandel at Hard Rock Event Center

Kathleen Madigan at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale

Taste of Little Italy at Tradition in Port St. Lucie

Race for the Cure along downtown West Palm Beach’s waterfront.

Florida Brewery Running Series at Tarpon River Brewery in Ft. Lauderdale

Paddle for the Battle at Sunrise Paddleboards in Fort Lauderdale

Beach Bonfire on Lake Worth Beach

Harry Potter Bar Crawl from Blackbird Ordinary in Brickell

Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

SUNDAY

Fitbit Miami Marathon & Half Marathon in front of American Airlines Arena

South Florida Folk Music Festival at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park in Sunrise

Year of the Pig Dinner at SWANK Farms

Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach