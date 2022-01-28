What’s Going On In South Florida? (01-28-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers at FTX Arena

South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru 1/30)

Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live

Swae Lee at E11even

Lil’ Jon at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock

Jeff Dye at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Big Bounce America at Miramar Regional Park (thru Sunday & 2/4-6)

Paranormal Cirque across from the Kennel Club in West Palm Beach (thru Sunday)

The Art of Banksy at Ice Palace Studio in Miami (thru Sunday)

IGNITE Broward at the Museum of Discovery & Science and Broward Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena

Pegasus World Cup w/ Ja Rule, Lil Kim & Mase at Gulfstream Park

Cash Cash at E11even

Komen More Than Pink Walk on Flagler Drive in WPB

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Fort Lauderdale Artwalk in the MASS District

Pillow Fighting Championship Pound Down at PFC studios in Miami Lakes

SUNDAY

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington