What’s Going On In South Florida? (01-28-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs LA Clippers at FTX Arena
South Florida Fair at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru 1/30)
Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live
Swae Lee at E11even
Lil’ Jon at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock
Jeff Dye at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Big Bounce America at Miramar Regional Park (thru Sunday & 2/4-6)
Paranormal Cirque across from the Kennel Club in West Palm Beach (thru Sunday)
The Art of Banksy at Ice Palace Studio in Miami (thru Sunday)
IGNITE Broward at the Museum of Discovery & Science and Broward Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena
Pegasus World Cup w/ Ja Rule, Lil Kim & Mase at Gulfstream Park
Cash Cash at E11even
Komen More Than Pink Walk on Flagler Drive in WPB
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Fort Lauderdale Artwalk in the MASS District
Pillow Fighting Championship Pound Down at PFC studios in Miami Lakes
SUNDAY
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington