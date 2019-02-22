What’s Going On In Palm Beach This Weekend?!

FRIDAY
- South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash w/ Neil Patrick Harris, Al Roker, Rev Run, Jonathan Cheban at Marriott Bonvoy
- Delray Beach Open / Game, Set, Pour at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru 24th)
- Ft. Lauderdale Pride on the Drive in Wilton Manors
- Concours d’Elegance Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport
SATURDAY
- Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena
- Florida Panthers vs. LA Kings at the BB&T Center
- Spring Training Opening Night at the Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Nationals vs. Astros)
- Marlins vs. Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium
- Mark Richt’s All-Pro Dad Experience at University of Miami’s Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables
- Polo on Singer Island Beach
- South Beach Wine & Food Festival Guy Fieri’s Beachside BBQ w/ Cassadee Pope at Marriott Bonvoy
- Midnight Eats w/ Debi Mazar, Gabriele Corcos & Rev Run on Espanola Way
- Fun and Fit as a Family Event w/ Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine & Rev Run at Jungle Island (thru Sunday)
- Ft. Lauderdale Pride Drag Brunch, Carnaval & Block Party
- The Concours d’Elegance Grand Gala w/ Jay Leno
- Theresa Caputo at the Hard Rock Event Center
- Lake Worth Street Painting Festival (thru Sunday)
- Riverwalk Chili Cook-Off at Esplanade Park in Ft. Lauderdale
- The Fuego Music Festival at Mana Wynwood (thru Sunday)
- Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru Sunday)
- Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
- MSD Heroes Challenge at the Parkland Equestrian Center
- Outrun Hunger 5K at the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk
SUNDAY
- Astros vs. Braves at the Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
- Cardinals vs. Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium
- Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach
- South Beach Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting Village w/ Ludacris and Cedric Gervais on 13th Street & Ocean
- Ft. Lauderdale Pride Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
- Concours d’Elegance Expo at the Boca Raton Resort & Club