What’s Going On In Palm Beach This Weekend?!

FRIDAY

  • South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash w/ Neil Patrick Harris, Al Roker, Rev Run, Jonathan Cheban at Marriott Bonvoy
  • Delray Beach Open / Game, Set, Pour at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru 24th)
  • Ft. Lauderdale Pride on the Drive in Wilton Manors
  • Concours d’Elegance Hangar Party at Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport

SATURDAY

  • Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena
  • Florida Panthers vs. LA Kings at the BB&T Center
  • Spring Training Opening Night at the Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Nationals vs. Astros)
  • Marlins vs. Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium
  • Mark Richt’s All-Pro Dad Experience at University of Miami’s Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables
  • Polo on Singer Island Beach
  • South Beach Wine & Food Festival Guy Fieri’s Beachside BBQ w/ Cassadee Pope at Marriott Bonvoy
  • Midnight Eats w/ Debi Mazar, Gabriele Corcos & Rev Run on Espanola Way
  • Fun and Fit as a Family Event w/ Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine & Rev Run at Jungle Island (thru Sunday)
  • Ft. Lauderdale Pride Drag Brunch, Carnaval & Block Party
  • The Concours d’Elegance Grand Gala w/ Jay Leno
  • Theresa Caputo at the Hard Rock Event Center
  • Lake Worth Street Painting Festival (thru Sunday)
  • Riverwalk Chili Cook-Off at Esplanade Park in Ft. Lauderdale
  • The Fuego Music Festival at Mana Wynwood (thru Sunday)
  • Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru Sunday)
  • Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
  • MSD Heroes Challenge at the Parkland Equestrian Center
  • Outrun Hunger 5K at the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk

SUNDAY

  • Astros vs. Braves at the Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
  • Cardinals vs. Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium
  • Polo at the International Polo Club Palm Beach
  • South Beach Wine & Food Festival Grand Tasting Village w/ Ludacris and Cedric Gervais on 13th Street & Ocean
  • Ft. Lauderdale Pride Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
  • Concours d’Elegance Expo at the Boca Raton Resort & Club
