Jason Momoa is all about self-care in his upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad for Rocket Mortgage, Momoa is seen taking a leisurely bath with tons of bubbles.

He also gently brushes his hair and tends to his eyebrows.

Momoa has been teasing the commercial with clips on his Instagram page. We’ll see the full spot on Sunday.

