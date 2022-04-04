Randi

What Your Coffee Order Says about YOU!

So how do you take your coffee?  Well this is what it says about you!

1.  Black coffee.  You’re focused, determined, and self-sufficient.  But you also tend to be selfish at times.

 

 

2.  Latte.  You like to keep things simple, and probably aren’t that adventurous.  But you’re mild-mannered, agreeable, and happy to go with the flow.

 

 

3.  Cappuccino.  You’re probably more fun than a latte drinker.  You’re open-minded and not afraid to try new things.

 

 

4.  Espresso.  You’re adventurous, powerful, and no-nonsense.  So you’re not afraid to cut to the chase and tell people what you want.

 

 

5.  Mocha.  You’re extroverted, outgoing, and maybe a LOUD person in general.  There’s a good chance you’re the life of the party.

 

 

6.  Iced coffee.  If it’s a hot day, you probably just want to cool down.  But if you order it in winter, you’re a “misfit” who likes to go against the grain.

 

 

7.  Coffee with flavored syrups.  You’re adventurous and not afraid of change.  But if you order Pumpkin Spice Lattes, you also feel a strong need to be accepted.