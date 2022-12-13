What You Need to Know About Gift Returns

2021 set records with the highest gift returns in history, and much of that was credited to major retailers allowing for longer returns policies. You can expect major changes this year. Major retailed have not only implemented stricter return policies, they’ve also dialed back on free returns!
You’ll need to know the following information before initiating a return from DealNews:
- How long you have to return an item
- How and where to return it
- What proof of purchase is required
- What the return will cost you (if anything)
- Whether the item is returnable at all
How long do you have to make returns?
- The average refund is 14 to 30 days, with the average exchange window being 30 to 90 days after purchase.
Do you need a receipt?
- It’s not always necessary, but always helpful. In some cases you will get store credit instead.
Are there items you can’t return?
- This all depends on the retailer. General rule of thumb would be not to use the item if you intend on returning it. Items such as seasonal products, perishable goods, sale items, and gift cards will almost never be accepted for return/exchange.
Does returning an item cost money?
- Directly to a retailer, usually not. But, there are sometimes restocking fees. If you have to ship an item back, you likely will have to pay shipping.
You really only need to remember two things when you want to make your holiday returns hassle-free:
- Don’t open the box or remove the tags
- Keep the receipt (or gift receipt)
|Store
|Holiday Return Deadlines
|6pm
|30 days from purchase
|Adorama
|Purchases from 10/19 to 12/25 can be returned until 2/1; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Amazon
|Purchases from 10/11 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Apple
|Purchases received from 11/4 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/8; otherwise 14 days from purchase. Items purchased through carrier financing must be returned within 14 days.
|Bath & Body Works
|Unlimited — return at any time
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|90 days from purchase
|Best Buy
|Purchases from 10/24 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/14; otherwise 15 days from purchase. Activatable devices must be returned within 14 days.
|Bloomingdale’s
|90 days from purchase
|Coach
|Purchases from 10/1 to 12/18 can be returned until 1/16; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Columbia
|Purchases from 10/19 to 12/1 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 60 days from purchase
|Converse
|Online purchases from 11/1 to 1/31 can be returned within 60 days online or 45 days to a store
|Costco
|Unlimited — return most items at any time. 90 days from purchase for electronics. Mobile phone return windows vary by carrier.
|Crate & Barrel
|90 days from purchase for most items; 30 days from purchase for furniture and rugs
|Duluth Trading
|One year from purchase. Defective items may be returned beyond the return window, with receipt.
|Finish Line
|45 days from purchase
|Foot Locker
|45 days from purchase
|GameStop
|15 days from purchase for new items; seven days from purchase for used items
|Home Depot
|90 days from purchase
|J.Crew
|Purchases from 10/12 to 12/9 can be returned until 1/9; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|JBL
|Purchases made from 11/15 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Jos. A. Bank
|90 days from purchase
|Kohl’s
|180 days from purchase for most items; premium electronics, watches, and Sephora at Kohl’s items purchased after 11/1 can be returned until 1/31
|L.L.Bean
|One year from purchase
|Lowe’s
|90 days from purchase
|Macy’s
|Purchases from 10/3 to 11/3 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 90 days from purchase
|Madewell
|Purchases from 11/3 to 12/9 can be returned until 1/9; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Marshalls
|Purchases from 10/9 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/25 for in-store orders or until 2/3 for online orders; otherwise 30 days from purchase for in-store orders or 40 days from purchase for online orders
|Microsoft
|Purchases from 10/3 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase. Eligible Surface devices can be returned within 60 days.
|Mikasa
|90 days from purchase for most items; 30 days from purchase for final sale or clearance items
|Neiman Marcus
|Purchases from 11/1 to 12/16 can be returned until 1/15; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Nike
|60 days from purchase. If items are unworn and unwashed, they can be returned after 60 days.
|Nordstrom
|All returns are considered on a case-by-case basis
|Nordstrom Rack
|Purchases from 10/3 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/15; otherwise 45 days from purchase
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|Purchases from 10/1 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/14; otherwise return window varies from 14 days to 90 days, depending on product
|Origins
|60 days from purchase
|Overstock.com
|Purchases from 11/1 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Petco
|30 days from shipment
|PetSmart
|60 days from purchase
|PUMA
|Purchases from 11/1 to 12/25 can be returned until 2/8; otherwise 45 days from purchase
|Ralph Lauren
|Purchases from 10/18 to 12/23 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from shipment
|Sam’s Club
|Unlimited — return most items at any time. 90 days from purchase for electronics; 14 days from purchase for mobile phones.
|shopDisney
|30 days from shipment
|Sierra
|Purchases from 10/9 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/25 for in-store orders or until 2/3 for online orders; otherwise 30 days from purchase for in-store orders or 40 days from purchase for online orders
|Staples
|14 days from purchase for most items; office supplies can be returned at any time
|Target
|90 days for most items; electronics purchased from 10/6 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/24; Apple products purchased from 10/6 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/9; mobile phones purchased from 10/6 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/8. RedCard members get an additional 30-day return window for most items.
|The Children’s Place
|Purchases from 11/1 to 11/30 can be returned until 1/15; otherwise 45 days from purchase
|Tory Burch
|30 days from receipt of item
|Ugg
|Purchases from 10/15 to 1/1 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Under Armour
|Purchases from 11/1 to 12/24 have a 90-day return window; otherwise 60 days from purchase
|Vera Bradley
|Purchases from 10/1 to 12/1 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 60 days from purchase
|Walmart
|Purchases from 10/1 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 90 days from purchase
|West Elm
|Purchases from 10/15 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from receipt of item
|Williams-Sonoma
|Purchases from 11/1 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
|Yankee Candle
|Unlimited — return at any time
|Zales
|Purchases from 10/20 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/24; otherwise 30 days from purchase