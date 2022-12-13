News

What You Need to Know About Gift Returns

2021 set records with the highest gift returns in history, and much of that was credited to major retailers allowing for longer returns policies.  You can expect major changes this year.  Major retailed have not only implemented stricter return policies, they’ve also dialed back on free returns!

You’ll need to know the following information before initiating a return from DealNews:

  • How long you have to return an item
  • How and where to return it
  • What proof of purchase is required
  • What the return will cost you (if anything)
  • Whether the item is returnable at all

How long do you have to make returns?

  • The average refund is 14 to 30 days, with the average exchange window being 30 to 90 days after purchase.

Do you need a receipt?

  • It’s not always necessary, but always helpful.  In some cases you will get store credit instead.

Are there items you can’t return?

  • This all depends on the retailer.  General rule of thumb would be not to use the item if you intend on returning it.  Items such as seasonal products, perishable goods, sale items, and gift cards will almost never be accepted for return/exchange.

Does returning an item cost money?

  • Directly to a retailer, usually not.  But, there are sometimes restocking fees. If you have to ship an item back, you likely will have to pay shipping.

You really only need to remember two things when you want to make your holiday returns hassle-free:

  • Don’t open the box or remove the tags
  • Keep the receipt (or gift receipt)

 

Store Holiday Return Deadlines
6pm 30 days from purchase
Adorama Purchases from 10/19 to 12/25 can be returned until 2/1; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Amazon Purchases from 10/11 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Apple Purchases received from 11/4 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/8; otherwise 14 days from purchase. Items purchased through carrier financing must be returned within 14 days.
Bath & Body Works Unlimited — return at any time
Bed Bath & Beyond 90 days from purchase
Best Buy Purchases from 10/24 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/14; otherwise 15 days from purchase. Activatable devices must be returned within 14 days.
Bloomingdale’s 90 days from purchase
Coach Purchases from 10/1 to 12/18 can be returned until 1/16; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Columbia Purchases from 10/19 to 12/1 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 60 days from purchase
Converse Online purchases from 11/1 to 1/31 can be returned within 60 days online or 45 days to a store
Costco Unlimited — return most items at any time. 90 days from purchase for electronics. Mobile phone return windows vary by carrier.
Crate & Barrel 90 days from purchase for most items; 30 days from purchase for furniture and rugs
Duluth Trading One year from purchase. Defective items may be returned beyond the return window, with receipt.
Finish Line 45 days from purchase
Foot Locker 45 days from purchase
GameStop 15 days from purchase for new items; seven days from purchase for used items
Home Depot 90 days from purchase
J.Crew Purchases from 10/12 to 12/9 can be returned until 1/9; otherwise 30 days from purchase
JBL Purchases made from 11/15 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Jos. A. Bank 90 days from purchase
Kohl’s 180 days from purchase for most items; premium electronics, watches, and Sephora at Kohl’s items purchased after 11/1 can be returned until 1/31
L.L.Bean One year from purchase
Lowe’s 90 days from purchase
Macy’s Purchases from 10/3 to 11/3 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 90 days from purchase
Madewell Purchases from 11/3 to 12/9 can be returned until 1/9; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Marshalls Purchases from 10/9 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/25 for in-store orders or until 2/3 for online orders; otherwise 30 days from purchase for in-store orders or 40 days from purchase for online orders
Microsoft Purchases from 10/3 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase. Eligible Surface devices can be returned within 60 days.
Mikasa 90 days from purchase for most items; 30 days from purchase for final sale or clearance items
Neiman Marcus Purchases from 11/1 to 12/16 can be returned until 1/15; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Nike 60 days from purchase. If items are unworn and unwashed, they can be returned after 60 days.
Nordstrom All returns are considered on a case-by-case basis
Nordstrom Rack Purchases from 10/3 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/15; otherwise 45 days from purchase
Office Depot and OfficeMax Purchases from 10/1 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/14; otherwise return window varies from 14 days to 90 days, depending on product
Origins 60 days from purchase
Overstock.com Purchases from 11/1 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Petco 30 days from shipment
PetSmart 60 days from purchase
PUMA Purchases from 11/1 to 12/25 can be returned until 2/8; otherwise 45 days from purchase
Ralph Lauren Purchases from 10/18 to 12/23 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from shipment
Sam’s Club Unlimited — return most items at any time. 90 days from purchase for electronics; 14 days from purchase for mobile phones.
shopDisney 30 days from shipment
Sierra Purchases from 10/9 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/25 for in-store orders or until 2/3 for online orders; otherwise 30 days from purchase for in-store orders or 40 days from purchase for online orders
Staples 14 days from purchase for most items; office supplies can be returned at any time
Target 90 days for most items; electronics purchased from 10/6 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/24; Apple products purchased from 10/6 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/9; mobile phones purchased from 10/6 to 12/25 can be returned until 1/8. RedCard members get an additional 30-day return window for most items.
The Children’s Place Purchases from 11/1 to 11/30 can be returned until 1/15; otherwise 45 days from purchase
Tory Burch 30 days from receipt of item
Ugg Purchases from 10/15 to 1/1 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Under Armour Purchases from 11/1 to 12/24 have a 90-day return window; otherwise 60 days from purchase
Vera Bradley Purchases from 10/1 to 12/1 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 60 days from purchase
Walmart Purchases from 10/1 to 12/31 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 90 days from purchase
West Elm Purchases from 10/15 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from receipt of item
Williams-Sonoma Purchases from 11/1 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/31; otherwise 30 days from purchase
Yankee Candle Unlimited — return at any time
Zales Purchases from 10/20 to 12/24 can be returned until 1/24; otherwise 30 days from purchase