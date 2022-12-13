What You Need to Know About Gift Returns

2021 set records with the highest gift returns in history, and much of that was credited to major retailers allowing for longer returns policies. You can expect major changes this year. Major retailed have not only implemented stricter return policies, they’ve also dialed back on free returns!

You’ll need to know the following information before initiating a return from DealNews:

How long you have to return an item

How and where to return it

What proof of purchase is required

What the return will cost you (if anything)

Whether the item is returnable at all

How long do you have to make returns?

The average refund is 14 to 30 days, with the average exchange window being 30 to 90 days after purchase.

Do you need a receipt?

It’s not always necessary, but always helpful. In some cases you will get store credit instead.

Are there items you can’t return?

This all depends on the retailer. General rule of thumb would be not to use the item if you intend on returning it. Items such as seasonal products, perishable goods, sale items, and gift cards will almost never be accepted for return/exchange.

Does returning an item cost money?

Directly to a retailer, usually not. But, there are sometimes restocking fees. If you have to ship an item back, you likely will have to pay shipping.

You really only need to remember two things when you want to make your holiday returns hassle-free: