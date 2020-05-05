What The Heck IS Wrong With This Guy? LET’S A Murder Hornet Sting Him?!

I’m sure that by now you’ve heard of the Asian giant hornet, also known as the “murder hornet,” that has allegedly made its way to the US and can kill a human with multiple stings.

Well, if you’ve ever wondered how it may feel to get stung by a “murder hornet” the self-proclaimed “King of Sting” Coyote Peterson actually allowed himself to be stung by one of the insects two years ago in a YouTube episode where he graded the most powerful stings.

First of all, if you don’t have a solid stomach it may make you nervous. In the video, Peterson said he felt “a wave of dizziness…searing pain…absolute searing pain…then his hand and wrist started to swell.”

The hornets kill at least 50 people in Japan a year, but honey bees are their biggest victims.

What did you think of the video? Have you ever heard of the “murder hornet?”