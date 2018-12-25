What Is The Best Marvel Movie?

Rotten Tomatoes has ranked all of the Marvel movies from best to worst.

To be considered “fresh” a movie or TV show needs a 60% or higher positive review rating. “Certified fresh” is a score of 75% or higher. Let’s start with the worse Marvel movies based on their ranking. With a 66% Rotten Tomatoes ranking #20 is Thor: The Dark World (2013), #19 is The Incredible Hulk (2008), and#18 was Iron Man 2 (2010)

Now for the top 3. In a three-way tie with a 92% ranking Spider-Man Homecoming (2017), Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). #2 Is Iron Man (2008) with a 93% ranking. And coming in at number one is Black Panther (2018) with a 97% ranking

Do you agree with Rotten Tomato’s List? In your opinion, what was the best and worst Marvel movie?