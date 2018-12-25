What Is The Best Marvel Movie?

Rotten Tomatoes has ranked all of the Marvel movies from best to worst.

To be considered “fresh” a movie or TV show needs a 60% or higher positive review rating. “Certified fresh” is a score of 75% or higher. Let’s start with the worse Marvel movies based on their ranking. With a 66% Rotten Tomatoes ranking #20 is Thor: The Dark World (2013), #19 is The Incredible Hulk (2008), and#18 was Iron Man 2 (2010)

Now for the top 3. In a three-way tie with a 92% ranking Spider-Man Homecoming (2017), Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). #2 Is Iron Man (2008) with a 93% ranking. And coming in at number one is Black Panther (2018) with a 97% ranking

Do you agree with Rotten Tomato’s List? In your opinion, what was the best and worst Marvel movie?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Disney’s 2019 Movie Lineup is Unstoppable! Mariah Carey Is Raking In The Dough Thanks To This One Song Good Thing Christmas Break Is Coming! No Need To Call The Cops To Get Your Kid Out Of Bed! AAA and Budweiser Offer Sober Rides for the Holidays Taco Bell Testing New Nacho Boxes ! Get Ready For More “Men In Black”!
Comments