What is #SobRock? John Mayer teases mysterious new project

John Mayer is cooking up a mysterious new project, but he’s not quite ready to reveal the details just yet.

On Friday, he teased something called “Sob Rock” and encouraged fans to go to SobRock.net where they can fill out a sign up sheet to learn more.

“Sob Rock is coming soon,” the site reads. “We can’t tell you whose album it is yet, but sign up below to learn more as it’s announced.”

If you fill out the form, you get a message that says, “Thanks for signing up. Stay tuned for more information on Sob Rock soon!”

In the meantime, if you use the Sob Rock hashtag on Twitter, an emoji of John’s face pops up. So start tweeting your best guesses!

