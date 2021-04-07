What Is Producer Dennys Watching These Days? (04-07-21)

So it seems like everyone is on the Streaming Apps and HBO Max has been getting a lot of attention lately with their exclusive content (Godzilla Vs Kong, Justice League, Mortal Kombat) but I have been really into a show that I don’t think is being talked about on the forums- The Great Pottery Throwdown!

The show does a great job of balancing the fun and the educational aspects of ceramics. The judges are endearing and the contestants are inspiring- Plus you get to see a ton of fantastic works of art!

Season 4 just dropped but I recommend starting from the top!

Click Here To Go To HBO Max