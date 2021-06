What Is Number 1 On The List For Top 10 Snacks People Have Loved From A Young Age?

https://swnsdigital.com/2021/ 06/over-half-of-americans-say- theyve-inherited-their- snacking-habits-from-their- parents/

TOP 10 FOODS PEOPLE HAVE MADE WITH FAMILY DURING PANDEMIC Meatloaf (38%) Chili (30%) Bread (30%) Pot roast (29%) Cake (28%) Cookies (28%) Salmon (27%) Soup (17%) Pancakes (18%) Sauce(s) (16%) TOP 10 SNACKS PEOPLE HAVE LOVED FROM A YOUNG AGE Cookies (37%) Potato chips (32%) Popcorn (32%) Pretzels (30%) Corn chips (28%) Cheese (27%) Cured meats (21%) Chocolate (21%) Olives (18%) Fresh fruit (17%)

