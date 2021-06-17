Featured

What Is Number 1 On The List For Top 10 Snacks People Have Loved From A Young Age?

Cookies are #1 on the list of the “Top 10 Snacks People Have Loved from a Young Age”.  The research also shows that over half of Americans say they’ve inherited their snacking habits from their parents.

https://swnsdigital.com/2021/06/over-half-of-americans-say-theyve-inherited-their-snacking-habits-from-their-parents/

TOP 10 FOODS PEOPLE HAVE MADE WITH FAMILY DURING PANDEMIC

  1. Meatloaf (38%)
  2. Chili (30%)
  3. Bread (30%)
  4. Pot roast (29%)
  5. Cake (28%)
  6. Cookies (28%)
  7. Salmon (27%)
  8. Soup (17%)
  9. Pancakes (18%)
  10. Sauce(s) (16%)

TOP 10 SNACKS PEOPLE HAVE LOVED FROM A YOUNG AGE

  1. Cookies (37%)
  2. Potato chips (32%)
  3. Popcorn (32%)
  4. Pretzels (30%)
  5. Corn chips (28%)
  6. Cheese (27%)
  7. Cured meats (21%)
  8. Chocolate (21%)
  9. Olives (18%)
  10. Fresh fruit (17%)