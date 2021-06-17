What Is Number 1 On The List For Top 10 Snacks People Have Loved From A Young Age?

Cookies are #1 on the list of the “Top 10 Snacks People Have Loved from a Young Age”. The research also shows that over half of Americans say they’ve inherited their snacking habits from their parents.
TOP 10 FOODS PEOPLE HAVE MADE WITH FAMILY DURING PANDEMIC
- Meatloaf (38%)
- Chili (30%)
- Bread (30%)
- Pot roast (29%)
- Cake (28%)
- Cookies (28%)
- Salmon (27%)
- Soup (17%)
- Pancakes (18%)
- Sauce(s) (16%)
TOP 10 SNACKS PEOPLE HAVE LOVED FROM A YOUNG AGE
- Cookies (37%)
- Potato chips (32%)
- Popcorn (32%)
- Pretzels (30%)
- Corn chips (28%)
- Cheese (27%)
- Cured meats (21%)
- Chocolate (21%)
- Olives (18%)
- Fresh fruit (17%)