What If You LOVE Disney, But You Also Love To Sleep In On Vacation!?

Taking the family to Disney World can add up in costs. But if you’re not early risers, that could play to your advantage.

The Most Magical Place on Earth is offering discounted Mid-Day Magic tickets for a limited time to those who show up at the four theme parks after 12 noon.

Depending on the package purchased, Disney says the normal $108 daily passes could be as cheap as $79 before tax for visitors who sleep in.

The deal kicks off before the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on August 29 and runs until December 15.