What if the Bots could VOTE!

Scary thought right! We’ve talked about the world of AI and Chat GPT. You ask it a question, it spits out answers. It has written stories for news outlets, taken the bar exam, written essays for college students…EVEN did a song for the KVJ SHOW! BUT, how far is too far with the “Artificial Intelligence”? Well, if it makes predictive assumptions on political figures on who is better than who, how are we to trust it? That’s purely interpersonal and if in the wrong hands regardless of who you might support, this is a recipe for the humans to declare angst against the BOTS! Imagine if the bots could vote!