What Goes In Our Vending Machine? (03-25-21)

Our Radio Station Is Getting A New Vending Machine and They Want KVJ’s Opinion Of What Snacks Should Be In It! Here are the submissions by each KVJ Show Member Of What They Think Should Be Added- Who Has The Best List?
KEVIN
1) Almonds
2) Beef Jerky
3) Dried fruit
4) Tito’s mini bottles
5) Sugar Free Red Bull
VIRGINIA
1) Zapps chips
2) Resses cups
3) Ruffles sour cream and cheddar
4) Cheetos
5) Coconut Water
JASON
1) Hot Pockets
2) Combos (Pizza)
3) Bugles
4) Yoo-Hoo Drink
5) Snickers
PRODUCER DENNYS
1) Avocado’s
2) Rice Cakes
3) Kind Bars
4) Yogurt
5) Trail Mix
What Snacks In Our New Vending Machine- Who Has The Best List?