What Drink Do You Order On An Airplane? I’ve Been Ordering The Wrong One!

Many fliers take the skies and order drinks like the Bloody Mary or the classic Coca-Cola but its ginger ale that you should be reaching for and here’s why.

While flying our taste buds act differently due to the drier, thinner air inside the plane’s cabin which can make things taste dull.

While flying you may not be able to register ginger ale’s sweetness making it taste dry thus being more refreshing. The carbonated drink also helps those who are nervous about flying, settle their stomachs.

What drink do you order while flying? How do you like your ginger ale? I get a Dr. Pepper if I’m on Southwest, and a Diet Coke if I’m on another airline!