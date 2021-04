After a 1.5 second Google search, we can say with near absolute uncertainty that, as of this moment, in 2021, the hip-hop, trap, and so-many-other-genre artist, Post Malone, currently has 78 identifiable tattoos. The real number, however, is likely higher, given his tattoos come in groups and given many likely live out their Post Malone existence covered always by clothing. We’ll call it 100 with an asterisk.

(MensHealth)